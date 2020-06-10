The man who ran over a police officer at the RBT station received a suspended sentence in Adelaide court

The South Australian Police Association has criticized an Adelaide court decision to suspend the sentence of a driver who ran over a police officer at a random breath test station.

Police Association President Mark Carroll told 9News that "law-abiding citizens in this state would be quite upset by the decision."

"The officer is lucky that the injuries have not cost him his life," Carroll said.

Aman Quensier (right) pleaded guilty to running over a police officer in Adelaide last January. (9News)

Aman Quensier, 24, pleaded guilty to shooting down police officer Samuel Petts on Henley Beach Road in Adelaide in January 2019.

Quensier had been trying to dodge a breath test station at the time.

When he hit the officer, he dragged him several meters down the road.

Quensier fled the scene and was not arrested until the following day.

Quensier, 24, received a suspended sentence in court. (9News)

Today he was allowed to leave court after a judge issued a suspended sentence of two years.

Her victim, who previously said she suffers from recurring nightmares as a result of the incident, told 9News that she was "fine."