The Late Show's Stephen Colbert jokes about police disbursement – Up News Info

The move to remove the police would force CBS to modify its entire primetime line, Stephen Colbert joked about The Late Show.

The comedian used his monologue to discuss the issue, sparked by the murder of George Floyd and subsequent protests against police brutality.

He joked that "Defund The Police" sounds like a friendly song for NWA radio. "Definancing the police may sound a little scary to some people, like CBS, they would have to change their entire prime time line. SMASH would have to become Community health services and NCIS would represent No cops! Instead of soup. I would still have a lot of murders, but I would also have a lot of bisques and fish soups, ”he said.

Elsewhere in the show, Colbert said he was proud of his gang leader Jon Batiste, who was interviewed on CNN at the protests, and joked about the appearance of Mitt Romney. "Why did that guy never run for president? It would be so much better than those folders full of men," he added.

In response to a new poll that showed 74% of Americans said they supported the protests, including 53% of Republicans, Colbert said: "At this rate, I'm looking forward to the new morning cable news program. Fox and My One Black Friend.

"This protest movement is very popular, but what has been very successful are the monuments to the racist history of the United States, such as the Confederate statues and Donald Trump," he added.

In addition to a hit on Jared Kushner ("a washcloth that wanted to be a real boy"), he highlighted the case of Martin Gugino, who was injured after being pushed by police during an interaction outside Buffalo City Hall last week.

Showing a video of former Vice President Joe Biden, who was on his way to George Floyd's funeral today, Colbert once again mocked Donald Trump's visit to a church. “You see President Trump, it is possible to make people cry in the church without having to drop pepper spray. The vice president did what the president fears most; Biden did not mention Donald Trump's name once. Hopefully very soon we can all do the same. "