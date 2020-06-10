The English blockade was only partially alleviated because the rate of COVID-19 infection is not decreasing fast enough

Boris Johnson has confirmed only a partial reduction of the blockade in England as of next Monday, saying that the restrictions should remain in place as the rate of coronavirus infection remains too high.

Speaking at the UK government's daily COVID-19 briefing, the UK Prime Minister said that all stores could reopen after being closed for 82 days, provided they respected conditions such as social distancing.

The restrictions on social contact will not be lifted regarding how many people can meet. However, adults living alone and single parents with children under the age of 18 may form "bubbles of support,quot; with another home to alleviate loneliness.

Johnson also confirmed that outdoor attractions such as zoos, safari parks and movie theaters could be opened.

He recognized that the changes were only incremental as caution was necessary. Progress in fighting the virus was "slower,quot; than expected, as the infection rate fell "slower than we wanted."

The Prime Minister also confirmed that all primary schools in England would not open this month, as expected, and many will not return until September.

The death toll of COVID-19 & # 39; could have been cut in half & # 39;

Boris Johnson defended the government's record against accusations that the blockade announced on March 23 was implemented too late, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives.

A scientist whose model helped establish Britain's coronavirus strategy said on Wednesday that the death toll in the country's pandemic could have been cut in half if the blockade had been introduced a week earlier.

Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, told a parliamentary committee that when key decisions were made in March, scientists underestimated how widely the virus had spread in the UK.

He said that "the epidemic doubled every three to four days before closure interventions were introduced," instead of the estimated five or six days at the time.

"If we had introduced blocking measures a week earlier, we would have cut the final death toll by at least half," added Ferguson.

Boris Johnson was questioned in Parliament on Wednesday for the UK record in addressing the pandemic.

Opposition Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer cited numbers of deaths from coronavirus in the UK, saying they were among the highest in the world and that they "haunt us,quot;. The official count of the government is more than 40,000 deaths, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) places it at more than 50,000, and the number of "excess deaths,quot; compared to the average for the same time of year is 63,000 .

Johnson said he regretted every loss of life, but that the "best scientific advice,quot; was to wait for the epidemic to complete its cycle before making international comparisons.

The changes announced by the prime minister cover only England, as the delegated nations of the United Kingdom (Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) are making their own decisions governing the blockades.