The delay in Ukraine of babies born to surrogates begins to decrease

KYIV, Ukraine – For weeks, more than 100 foreign genetic parents of babies born to surrogate mothers in Ukraine have been waiting nervously, hampered by Ukraine's rigid coronavirus restrictions from entering the country to pick up their newborns.

But the government has granted some exemptions, and on Wednesday, after going through a mandatory two-week quarantine, 11 couples from Argentina and Spain happily joined their new relatives. It was a first step in reducing the accumulation of babies born in Ukraine's surrogacy industry during the pandemic, which some officials say could increase to as many as 1,000.

"It was like a dream," Andrea Diez, a mother from Argentina, said Wednesday after her baby was given at a press conference organized by a surrogacy agency, Biotexcom.

Biotexcom, which has faced criticism for the delay, organized the event to get the most effect, pulling the babies out and bonding them with their jolly parents for the first time.