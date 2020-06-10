The delay in Ukraine of babies born to surrogates begins to decrease

KYIV, Ukraine – For weeks, more than 100 foreign genetic parents of babies born to surrogate mothers in Ukraine have been waiting nervously, hampered by Ukraine's rigid coronavirus restrictions from entering the country to pick up their newborns.
But the government has granted some exemptions, and on Wednesday, after going through a mandatory two-week quarantine, 11 couples from Argentina and Spain happily joined their new relatives. It was a first step in reducing the accumulation of babies born in Ukraine's surrogacy industry during the pandemic, which some officials say could increase to as many as 1,000.
"It was like a dream," Andrea Diez, a mother from Argentina, said Wednesday after her baby was given at a press conference organized by a surrogacy agency, Biotexcom.
Biotexcom, which has faced criticism for the delay, organized the event to get the most effect, pulling the babies out and bonding them with their jolly parents for the first time.
With permissive legislation, high-quality private maternity hospitals and large numbers of poor women, Ukraine has in recent years become the leading country in providing surrogacy services to foreigners, say industry executives and advocates of women's rights.
For the most part, surrogacy agencies care for most babies, although some have kept surrogate mothers. Biotexcom, the largest agency of its kind, is caring for 79 babies in cribs at a hotel and clinic in Kiev. The company expects two more births on Wednesday.
Gathering the baby on Wednesday is a step in solving the problem, one of the strangest arising from travel restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
But the collection schedule so far is slower than the birth rate, so stranded surrogate babies continue to grow in number in Ukraine.
Authorities have estimated that they expect 1,000 surrogate mothers. So far, 120 genetic parents of 125 babies have asked for travel assistance, and 31 couples have arrived, including 11 who met their babies on Wednesday, according to Lyudmila Denisova, Ukraine's human rights defender. The United States embassy in Kiev said in a statement that it had helped six American parents travel to Ukraine.
Ukraine is an outlier among nations, though not alone, by allowing foreigners access to a wide range of reproductive health services, including the purchase of eggs and the organization of surrogate deliveries for a fee. Ukrainian law grants custody to genetic parents.
Diez and her husband, Fernando Montero, both 46, said they went to Ukraine in search of a surrogate mother after years of failed fertility treatments in Argentina.
They called their son Ignacio (and nicknamed him Nacho). Born on April 29, he spent the first month and a half of his life attended by nurses in a room full of cribs.
The accumulation of babies has revived criticism of the business in Ukraine.
Biotexcom has been criticized for sometimes impregnating surrogate mothers with three embryos, increasing the chances of a successful pregnancy but risking an abortion if all three develop.
"We do it for the result," said Albert Tochylovsky, the company's director, in an interview. "We work for the result."
La Strada, a women's rights group, said it received about 100 calls a year from surrogate mothers seeking help. In most cases, women are upset about having to deliver the baby, said Maryna Lehenka, the group's legal director, noting "insufficient psychological support for women entering subrogation programs."
Other surrogate mothers have expressed appreciation for the payment, about $ 15,000 per birth if all goes well, and the opportunity to help infertile couples. But some are upset by the total separation of the babies once they have given birth.
"Five years have passed since I gave birth to my twins, and I would be happy to receive a postcard to see how they are doing," said Olha Korsunova, 27, who is now 12 weeks old in her third surrogate pregnancy.
"Parents don't do that, and it's their right, I don't judge," he said.
Ms. Korsunova decided to become a surrogate mother after the war in eastern Ukraine drove her out of Donetsk, her hometown, and she needed money for medical school. She gave birth to her own son when she was 18 years old and at 21 she gave birth to twins, for parents from Spain.
"I received an education and I am able to give my son everything he needs thanks to surrogacy programs," said Korsunova. She is studying obstetrics.
Some surrogate mothers have remained babysitting.
A woman living in Vinnytsia in western Ukraine, who asked to be identified only by her first name, Dasha, to avoid the repercussions of her agency, has been caring for a girl who gave birth in April. She said she became a surrogate mother to pay off her mortgage.
The baby, she said, cries constantly, and the agency that organized the birth has provided little support. "It was very difficult," Dasha said in an interview. "I just want the parents to come and take this girl away from me."
Andrew E. Kramer contributed reports from Moscow.