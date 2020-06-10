The delay in Ukraine of babies born to surrogates begins to decrease

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

KYIV, Ukraine – For weeks, more than 100 foreign genetic parents of babies born to surrogate mothers in Ukraine have been waiting nervously, hampered by Ukraine's rigid coronavirus restrictions from entering the country to pick up their newborns.

But the government has granted some exemptions, and on Wednesday, after going through a mandatory two-week quarantine, 11 couples from Argentina and Spain happily joined their new relatives. It was a first step in reducing the accumulation of babies born in Ukraine's surrogacy industry during the pandemic, which some officials say could increase to as many as 1,000.

"It was like a dream," Andrea Diez, a mother from Argentina, said Wednesday after her baby was given at a press conference organized by a surrogacy agency, Biotexcom.

Biotexcom, which has faced criticism for the delay, organized the event to get the most effect, pulling the babies out and bonding them with their jolly parents for the first time.

With permissive legislation, high-quality private maternity hospitals and large numbers of poor women, Ukraine has in recent years become the leading country in providing surrogacy services to foreigners, say industry executives and advocates of women's rights.

For the most part, surrogacy agencies care for most babies, although some have kept surrogate mothers. Biotexcom, the largest agency of its kind, is caring for 79 babies in cribs at a hotel and clinic in Kiev. The company expects two more births on Wednesday.

Gathering the baby on Wednesday is a step in solving the problem, one of the strangest arising from travel restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

But the collection schedule so far is slower than the birth rate, so stranded surrogate babies continue to grow in number in Ukraine.

Authorities have estimated that they expect 1,000 surrogate mothers. So far, 120 genetic parents of 125 babies have asked for travel assistance, and 31 couples have arrived, including 11 who met their babies on Wednesday, according to Lyudmila Denisova, Ukraine's human rights defender. The United States embassy in Kiev said in a statement that it had helped six American parents travel to Ukraine.

Ukraine is an outlier among nations, though not alone, by allowing foreigners access to a wide range of reproductive health services, including the purchase of eggs and the organization of surrogate deliveries for a fee. Ukrainian law grants custody to genetic parents.

Diez and her husband, Fernando Montero, both 46, said they went to Ukraine in search of a surrogate mother after years of failed fertility treatments in Argentina.

They called their son Ignacio (and nicknamed him Nacho). Born on April 29, he spent the first month and a half of his life attended by nurses in a room full of cribs.

The accumulation of babies has revived criticism of the business in Ukraine.

Biotexcom has been criticized for sometimes impregnating surrogate mothers with three embryos, increasing the chances of a successful pregnancy but risking an abortion if all three develop.

"We do it for the result," said Albert Tochylovsky, the company's director, in an interview. "We work for the result."

La Strada, a women's rights group, said it received about 100 calls a year from surrogate mothers seeking help. In most cases, women are upset about having to deliver the baby, said Maryna Lehenka, the group's legal director, noting "insufficient psychological support for women entering subrogation programs."

Other surrogate mothers have expressed appreciation for the payment, about $ 15,000 per birth if all goes well, and the opportunity to help infertile couples. But some are upset by the total separation of the babies once they have given birth.

  • Updated June 5, 2020

    • Is Covid-19 transmission asymptomatic?

      So far, the evidence seems to show that it does. A widely cited article published in April suggests that people are most infectious about two days before the onset of coronavirus symptoms, and estimated that 44 percent of new infections were the result of transmission from people who still had no symptoms. Recently, a senior expert at the World Health Organization stated that transmission of the coronavirus by people without symptoms was "very rare," but later withdrew that claim.

    • How does blood type influence the coronavirus?

      A study by European scientists is the first to document a strong statistical link between genetic variations and Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Having type A blood was linked to a 50 percent increase in a patient's need for oxygen or a respirator, according to the new study.

    • How many people have lost their jobs due to coronavirus in the United States?

      The unemployment rate fell to 13.3 percent in May, the Labor Department said on June 5, an unexpected improvement in the nation's job market as hiring rebounded faster than economists had expected. Economists had forecast the unemployment rate would rise to 20 percent, after hitting 14.7 percent in April, which was the highest since the government began keeping official statistics after World War II. But the unemployment rate fell, and employers added 2.5 million jobs, after more than 20 million were lost in April.

    • Will the protests trigger a second viral wave of coronavirus?

      The massive protests against police brutality that have brought thousands of people to the streets of cities across the United States are generating the specter of new outbreaks of coronavirus, prompting political leaders, doctors, and public health experts to warn that crowds could cause an increase in cases. While many political leaders affirmed the protesters' right to express themselves, they urged protesters to wear face masks and maintain social distance, both to protect themselves and to prevent further spread of the virus in the community. Some infectious disease experts were reassured by the fact that the protests were held outdoors, saying the outdoor setting could mitigate the risk of transmission.

    • How do we start exercising again without hurting ourselves after months of confinement?

      Exercise researchers and doctors have some compelling advice for those of us aiming to get back to regular exercise now: Start slowly and then speed up your workouts, also slowly. American adults tended to be about 12 percent less active after mandates to stay home began in March than in January. But there are steps you can take to facilitate your return to regular exercise safely. First, "start with no more than 50 percent of the exercise you were doing before Covid," says Dr. Monica Rho, chief of musculoskeletal medicine at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago. Thread on some preparatory squats, too, he advises. "When you haven't been exercising, you lose muscle mass." Expect some muscle aches after these preliminary post-closing sessions, especially a day or two later. But sudden or increasing pain during exercise is a wake-up call to stop and go home.

    • My state is reopening. Is it safe to go out?

      States are slowly reopening. This means that more public spaces are available for use and more and more companies are allowed to reopen. The federal government is largely leaving the decision to the states, and some state leaders are leaving the decision to local authorities. Even if you are not told to stay home, it is a good idea to limit travel abroad and your interaction with other people.

    • What is the risk of contracting coronavirus from a surface?

      Touching contaminated objects and then becoming infected with germs is not usually the way the virus spreads. But it can happen. Several studies of the flu, rhinovirus, coronavirus, and other microbes have shown that respiratory diseases, including the new coronavirus, can spread by touching contaminated surfaces, particularly in places such as daycares, offices, and hospitals. But a long chain of events has to happen for the disease to spread that way. The best way to protect yourself from the coronavirus, be it superficial transmission or close human contact, is still social distancing, washing your hands, not touching your face and wearing masks.

    • What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

      Common symptoms include fever, dry cough, fatigue, and shortness of breath or shortness of breath. Some of these symptoms overlap with those of the flu, making detection difficult, but runny nose and congested sinuses are less common. The C.D.C. It has also added chills, muscle pain, sore throat, headache, and a new loss of sense of taste or smell as symptoms to watch out for. Most people get sick five to seven days after exposure, but symptoms can appear in as little as two days or up to 14 days.

    • How can I protect myself while I fly?

      If air travel is inevitable, there are a few steps you can take to protect yourself. Most importantly: wash your hands often and stop touching your face. If possible, choose a window seat. An Emory University study found that during the flu season, the safest place to sit on a plane is by a window, as people sitting in window seats had less contact with potentially sick people . Disinfect hard surfaces. When you get to your seat and your hands are clean, use sanitizing wipes to wipe down hard surfaces on your seat such as head and armrest, seat belt buckle, remote control, display, back pocket and tray table. If the seat is hard and not porous or leather or leather, you can also clean it. (Using wipes on upholstered seats may cause a wet seat and spread of germs instead of killing them.)

    • Should I wear a mask?

      The C.D.C. It has recommended that all Americans wear cloth masks if they go out in public. This is a change in federal guidance that reflects new concerns that the coronavirus is spreading by infected people with no symptoms. Until now, the C.D.C., like the W.H.O., has advised that ordinary people do not need to wear masks unless they are sick and cough. Part of the reason was preserving medical grade masks for healthcare workers who desperately need them at a time when they are continually in short supply. Masks do not replace hand washing and social distancing.

    • What should I do if I feel sick?

      If you have been exposed to, or believe you have, the coronavirus, and you have a fever or symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath, call a doctor. They should give you advice on whether to get tested, how to get tested, and how to seek medical treatment without infecting or exposing others.

"Five years have passed since I gave birth to my twins, and I would be happy to receive a postcard to see how they are doing," said Olha Korsunova, 27, who is now 12 weeks old in her third surrogate pregnancy.

"Parents don't do that, and it's their right, I don't judge," he said.

Ms. Korsunova decided to become a surrogate mother after the war in eastern Ukraine drove her out of Donetsk, her hometown, and she needed money for medical school. She gave birth to her own son when she was 18 years old and at 21 she gave birth to twins, for parents from Spain.

"I received an education and I am able to give my son everything he needs thanks to surrogacy programs," said Korsunova. She is studying obstetrics.

Some surrogate mothers have remained babysitting.

A woman living in Vinnytsia in western Ukraine, who asked to be identified only by her first name, Dasha, to avoid the repercussions of her agency, has been caring for a girl who gave birth in April. She said she became a surrogate mother to pay off her mortgage.

The baby, she said, cries constantly, and the agency that organized the birth has provided little support. "It was very difficult," Dasha said in an interview. "I just want the parents to come and take this girl away from me."

Andrew E. Kramer contributed reports from Moscow.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR