The death toll from the coronavirus in the UK would be cut in half if the country had been locked up a week earlier, according to the academic who persuaded Boris Johnson to introduce the measures.

Professor Neil Ferguson, whose model helped shape the coronavirus response strategy, said thousands of deaths could have been avoided if the UK had acted earlier.

He told the Commons science and technology committee: “We knew that the epidemic doubled every three to four days before closure interventions were introduced.

"So if we had introduced blocking measures a week earlier, we would have cut the final death toll by at least half."







Professor Ferguson, who had to resign from the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) in May when his girlfriend violated the closing rules, was being questioned why his original death estimates had been too low.

In response to a question about whether the right decisions were made at the right time, Ferguson said the right decisions were made.

"While I think the measures, given what we knew about this virus at the time, in terms of its transmission, were warranted, I suppose at this point, certainly, if we had presented them earlier, we would have seen far fewer deaths."

Ferguson said he also agreed with Professor John Edmunds, another epidemic modeling specialist, who said over the weekend that the UK should have closed earlier.

Tory President Greg Clark asked why Ferguson estimated in March that coronavirus deaths in the UK would likely not exceed 20,000, about half of what the current figure is now.

Professor Ferguson said that experts "underestimated how far this country was from the epidemic,quot; at that stage, since infection rates were much higher than expected, with stronger "planting,quot; from countries like Spain.

He said the virus spread more rapidly in care homes than expected, in part due to a lack of protection for older people and in part due to a lack of understanding of the fact that care home staff often works in multiple facilities.

Ferguson said the death toll in nursing homes could have been cut in half if there had been adequate shielding.

He also told the committee that 90 percent of cases imported into the country were not caught by border measures in the early stages of the pandemic.