"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" Score Interview with Joe Biden – Up News Info

Joe Biden is happening The daily show with Trevor Noah as he continues his media bombing campaign.

The former Democratic vice president and presidential candidate will appear on the Comedy Central show tonight, June 9. He will speak remotely with the South African comedian on the 45-minute talk show.

Biden's appearance comes a day after addressing George Floyd's six-year-old daughter Gianna in an emotional video played at Floyd's funeral in Houston.

Biden has been increasing the number of interviews he gives in recent weeks, particularly to those with younger bias platforms. He got into some warm water after an appearance on Charlemagne's radio show Tha Dios The breakfast club and appeared on CBS " The last show with Stephen Colbert.

In addition to its linear broadcast, the interview will also be available on all the series' social platforms, including The Daily Show's YouTube channel.

It is the last high-profile interview with Noah; He has recently interviewed people like New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Dr. Anthony Fauci during the COVID-19 pandemic. Noah returned after a two-week hiatus with an hour-long episode on Monday night, and during that hiatus he addressed the death of George Floyd in a powerful 18-minute online video.

The daily show with Trevor Noah is an executive production and showrun by Jen Flanz with Noah and Jill Katz as executive producers.