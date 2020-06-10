The Coachella and Stagecoach festivals were officially canceled for 2020 – Up News Info

The Coachella Music and Arts Festival and its sister country music festival Stagecoach, which had originally postponed its spring dates due to the coronavirus outbreak, are officially canceled. The order (read it here) came Wednesday night from the Riverside County (CA) public health officer.

The two SoCal events, which cannot be missing from the music festival calendar, had decided in March to postpone their dates for October, as COVID-19 turned into a global health crisis. Both events are held annually at the 78-acre Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA.

Goldenvoice is the promoter of both shows.

"This order acknowledges that both the Coachella Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival are international music concerts and gatherings, attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees from many countries, including several disproportionately affected by the global pandemic COVID-19, "said the order of Riverside County Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser. He added: "If COVID-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it unfeasible, if not impossible, to track down those who may be at risk."

Kaiser said Riverside County currently has 9,590 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 365 deaths.

This year's Coachella list included headlines like Rage Against the Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Run the Jewels, Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, Thom Yorke, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Frank Ocean, Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X , FKA Twigs, Fatboy Slim and others.

California continues on its way through a gradual reopening of the state amid the pandemic. Most of the state is in Phase 2, with shopping and restaurants beginning to reopen with restrictions. Concerts and other major events, including sporting events, are in the final Phase 4 reopening, with that date still unknown.