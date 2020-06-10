The city of Dallas calls on the Texas Supreme Court to allow the immediate removal of the Confederate monument – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – The city of Dallas has asked the Texas Supreme Court to allow it to immediately begin removing its Confederate monument.

This after the city discovered plans for a protest Saturday at the monument.

Behind a tarp-covered fence is the last of Dallas' Confederate monuments at Pioneer Cemetery, one block from Dallas City Hall.

John Fullinwider, a community organizer, has struggled for years to remove it.

"Symbols are very important in politics. Try to burn an American flag, you will find out. They are very important, "Fullinwider said.

In 2017, the city removed a statue of Robert E. Lee.

In February 2019, members of the Dallas City Council voted to begin the demolition process for the Confederate monument.

But attorney Warren Norred sued to stop them, lost his case, and then appealed.

"The ruling of the Dallas Court of Appeals said it basically did not demolish the statue until the appeal is over," said appeals attorney Chad Ruback.

Ruback said in December that the city asked the Texas Supreme Court to overturn the ruling that prevents them from even storing it.

"It has been pending for quite some time, which suggests to me that the Texas Supreme Court is seriously considering granting it," he said.

In two separate applications Wednesday, the city of Dallas asked the courts to allow it to move forward, citing Saturday's planned protest against the monument and recent incidents across the country and abroad, where the statues have been demolished.

"The protests are expected to remain peaceful," wrote a city attorney. "However, there is still a risk that if city staff cannot avoid damage, the monument consists of a 65-foot obelisk that if it collapses … a couple seriously injures someone nearby."