The Bell Boeing team recently delivered their 400th Osprey ostromotor aircraft

Together Bell and Boeing, which together make the V-22 Osprey, recently delivered their 400th tiltrotor aircraft, a CV-22 to the US Air Force Special Operations Command. USA

The US Aerospace Team USA He said that the first production of the V-22 was delivered on May 24, 1999, and today the deliveries are made under the multi-year acquisition contract III valued at $ 5 billion. That agreement, which runs until 2024, includes variants for the Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy, as well as the first international client, Japan.

"I want to thank everyone who has made the V-22 successful for their hard work and dedication to the women and men who operate the Osprey," said Shane Openshaw, vice president of Tiltrotor Programs and deputy director of the Bell Boeing team. . "We focus on building and supporting these incredible aircraft so that our clients can complete their air, land and sea missions around the world."

The V-22 takes off, flies, and lands like a helicopter, but flies long distances like a turboprop aircraft. The CV-22 variant performs special operations missions, including infiltration, extraction, and refueling, that conventional aircraft cannot. The Marine Corps variant, the MV-22B, provides the safe and reliable transportation of personnel, supplies, and equipment for combat assault, assault support, and fleet logistics. The Navy variant, the CMV-22B, is the replacement for the C-2A Greyhound for the delivery mission aboard the carrier.

"More than 20 years have passed since the first V-22 production was delivered and we are proud to reach another milestone in our 400th delivery. V-22s continue to be in high demand, protecting our country and our allies throughout the world. world through combat operations, international training associations and humanitarian missions, "said Marine Corps Col. Matthew Kelly, program manager for the Joint Program Office V-22 (PMA-275). "The impact of this platform cannot be overstated."

The V-22 has been deployed in a variety of combat, special operations, and humanitarian functions since it became operational in 2007. Having accumulated more than 500,000 flight hours, the V-22 is safe, can survive, and is combat tested. Bell Boeing's post-delivery support includes comprehensive maintenance, modifications and supply chain expertise, innovative data insight, and more than 160 integrated field operations employees at customer locations.