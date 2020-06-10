The & # 39; Under Deck & # 39; star, Hannah Ferrier, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend

Instagram

Revealing that she is five months pregnant, the 33-year-old Australian claims she understands the complaints about dizziness after suffering & # 39; really horrible morning sickness & # 39 ;.

Reality star Hannah Ferrier She is pregnant with her first child.

The newspaper "Below Deck" announced on Monday June 8 that she is expecting her boyfriend Josh's baby.

"You are already my favorite adventure," wrote the 33-year-old Australian on Instagram, revealing that she is five months pregnant and that "she was never happier."

Hannah also revealed that she is suffering from "really horrible morning sickness," adding that she now understands all the guests on the show "complaining of dizziness."

"There were some times when it was like 10-12 days, just 24/7," he complained. "I don't know why they call it morning sickness. It's very strange because it's not. It's all day long."

But the hostess chief feels "100 percent" ready to be a mother: "People say, 'Oh, it's the hardest thing, and you're going to be so sleep deprived,'" she explained. "I'm like, 'I can't see that it's harder or more sleep deprived than a season of Below Deck Med, that's for sure.'"

"If you ever want to train to be a mom, then you should probably go work on a superyacht for a few years, because I think it will be a walk in the park compared to that."

Ferrier has appeared in all five seasons of the hit show.