The 3 best Italian places in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

Looking for a sublime Italian meal near you?

Hoodline searched the numbers to find the top Italian places around Detroit, using Yelp's data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture when cravings strike.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local events and trends in cities. The links included in this article can earn Hoodline a commission for clicks and transactions.

First on the list is Supino Pizzeria. Located at 2457 Russell St., the Italian place, offering pizza and more, is the highest-rated Italian restaurant in Detroit, with 4.5 stars out of 857 reviews on Yelp.

Next up is Buddy’s Pizza, located at 17125 Conant St. With 4.5 stars out of 243 reviews on Yelp, the Italian place, offering pizzas and salads, has proven to be a local favorite.

Corktown's Via Ottava, located at 1400 Michigan Ave., is another top pick, with Yelpers taking the Italian spot, offering pizza, pasta, sandwiches and more, four stars out of 623 reviews.

This story was automatically created using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more information on what we are doing. Do you have thoughts? Go here to share your comments.

by Hoodline

@Hoodline

Related