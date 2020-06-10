Texas State Has 2,000 Coronavirus Patients In Hospitals For The First Time – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN (/AP) – Texas outnumbered 2,000 coronavirus hospitalized patients for the first time Tuesday, but Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said "everything is still largely contained,quot; as the state prepares to lift more restrictions this week.

It was the second day in a row that Texas reported a new record for hospitalizations, which Abbott has described during the pandemic as one of the most important metrics that follows. Seventeen new deaths and 1,600 new cases were also reported, according to the Texas State Department of Health Services.

The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services reported 298 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total case count to 12,645.

Abbott said the state is still trying to determine why the numbers are increasing, and cited the Memorial Day weekend as a possible culprit. Since the May holidays, Texas hospitalizations have increased 36%.

"I am concerned, but I am not yet alarmed," Abbott told Up News Info 11 News on Tuesday, saying that thousands of hospital beds remain available.

Texas began reopening faster than much of the country and continues another restart phase on Friday by allowing restaurants to resume service at nearby capacity. Abbott gave no indication of a change in direction and said it remains to be seen what impact mass protests across Texas will have over the death of George Floyd, who was buried Tuesday in Houston, on the state's case load.

“Everything is largely contained. We want to avoid any significant increase after these protests, "he said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

