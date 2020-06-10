Texas Southern University offers George Floyd's daughter a full scholarship

George Floyd was buried in Texas Tuesday afternoon, and later that day, the University of South Texas announced that his daughter would be given a full scholarship to attend her school.

TSU's Board of Regents turned to social media to announce that they have "approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd's beloved daughter Gianna," adding: "TSU's executive and academic staff will prepare a venue for the Miss Floyd if you want to attend. " University."

George Floyd was born in North Carolina, however he grew up and went to high school in Houston. He later moved to Minneapolis, where he was killed in police custody.

In the video below, you can see George's 6-year-old daughter Gianna celebrating her father saying, "My dad changed the world."

In addition to TSU's admirable offer, Kanye West also took steps to ensure that Gianna's education was taken care of, as she reportedly created a college fund for her along with donating to her family's legal team.

