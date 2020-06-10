Texas natives Emmanuel Acho and Matthew McConaughey have an "awkward conversation,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS () – Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho attended the prestigious and private St. Mark & ​​# 39; s School of Texas in Dallas, while actor Matthew McConaughey went to a public school in Longview, but the two men met in a safe place created by Acho to feel “ uncomfortable & # 39; & # 39; discussion on race and bias.

A few days after George Floyd's death, and subsequent worldwide protests against police brutality and racial inequality, Acho recorded the pilot for a video series called "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man."

Acho said he wanted to have a conversation "with white America, to educate and report on racism, system racism, social injustice, unrest, and the pain that African Americans suffer." Apparently, the conversation was necessary: ​​The first episode has been viewed more than 22 million times.

The second episode of the series featured McConaughey, a graduate of Acho at the University of Texas, when the two met in Austin.

When the actor asked, "How can I improve as a human? How can I do better as a man? How can I improve as a white man? Acho replied, "You have to acknowledge that there is a problem, so that you can take more ownership of the problem. The first step in acknowledging it is to sit in this chair right here in front of a black man and say," Okay, I may not be talking about you, Emmanuel Acho, but I can be talking about men who look like you. "

When McConaughey asked, "What can I do? What is my responsibility, what is your responsibility?" Acho replied, "People should take responsibility proactively to say," You know what? Maybe I am part of the problem. Maybe I can solve this problem not only by being not racist, but for being anti-racist. Maybe I can level the playing field and make it a fair fight. ”

After recording the second episode, Acho said: "It is not enough now just to allow certain racisms to exist. It is not enough just to listen. My goal was to start a dialogue so that my white brothers and sisters can listen, but now they need to speak. Because my white friends can sneak into spaces that a black man like me can never … they will be in group messages, they will be in family gatherings, they will be in family picnics. "

Acho says that dealing with a problem begins with education, exposure, and continues as communication.

"I think that individually we must solve the problem, because I believe that people who affect houses and houses that affect cities, and cities affect the state, and the state affects the nation, and the nation affects the world," he said.

Acho reminded viewers that we are not that far from slavery and the Jim Crow laws. When asked if problems (with racial bias) would "die,quot; with white ancestors, he said, "Where do you think you get information? You catch more than you teach … you catch more than you know. teaches. But there is hope because all it takes is a conversation. "

Watch the entire conversation in the video above.