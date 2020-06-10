Texas 'Most Stressed' State During Coronavirus Pandemic According to Twitter Data – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH () – According to Twitter data from March 1 to June 1, Texans are stressed.

Geotagged Twitter data shows tweets and hashtags about being stressed or stressed.

Analysts tracked 300,000 tweets with phrases like "I'm stressed," "too much stress," or hashtags like #stressedout and #stressed, and Texas had the majority of these posts.

The past three months have been a tumultuous one with COVID-19 and, most recently, nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Based on the map above, compiled by bodynutrition.org, the southern states seem to be feeling more stress regionally than any other area.

The 10 most stressed states in the last three months are:

1. Texas

2. Hawaii

3. North Carolina

4. Georgia

5. Mississippi

6. Alabama

7. California

8. Nebraska

9. West Virginia

10. Arizona