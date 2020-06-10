Texas high school wide receiver Drew Romo selected by Rockies with No. 35 pick in the MLB draft

The Rockies capped the first day of the 2020 MLB draft by selecting draft catcher Drew Romo with No. 35 overall pick in Competitive Balance Round A.

The Woodlands High School (Woodlands, Texas) product is a switch who is committed to playing collegiate at LSU. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound has been the starter on the 18-and-under national team for the United States for the past two seasons.

Competitive balance picks are awarded at the end of the first or second round to teams that have one of the 10 smallest markets or 10 smallest income groups. The slot value for pick No. 35 is $ 2,095,800.

With their first draft pick, the Rockies took out fielder Zac Veen at No. 19 overall. The Spruce Creek High School (Port Orange, Florida) product is a left-handed hitter who was the No. 7 prospect in the draft, according to MLB Pipeline.

The Rockies have four teams left Thursday, the second and last day of the five-round draft.

