Texas high school wide receiver Drew Romo selected by Rockies with No. 35 pick in the MLB draft

Matilda Coleman
The Rockies capped the first day of the 2020 MLB draft by selecting draft catcher Drew Romo with No. 35 overall pick in Competitive Balance Round A.

The Woodlands High School (Woodlands, Texas) product is a switch who is committed to playing collegiate at LSU. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound has been the starter on the 18-and-under national team for the United States for the past two seasons.

