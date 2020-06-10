Tesla shares soar above $ 1,000 as Musk vows to "do everything possible,quot; for Semi

Tesla's stock price soared above $ 1,000 on Wednesday. The increase brought the company's valuation to around $ 190 billion, a surprising distance from the world's most valuable car company, Toyota, at $ 215 billion.

Tesla's stock surge comes a week after one of Tesla's main electric vehicle rivals Nikola debuted its stocks on public markets. Like Tesla, Nikola is building all-electric vehicles. But there are a couple of big differences. First, while Tesla initially focused on passenger cars, Nikola will initially sell trucks along with ATVs and a jet ski. Second, while Tesla cars run on batteries, Nikola focuses on fuel cells, although some vehicles will have a battery option.

Nikola's first week in the stock market has been solid, with the stock price nearly doubled to hit Wednesday's closing price of $ 65. This makes Nikola worth nearly $ 30 billion, on par with Ford. , before you have shipped your first vehicle.

Nikola's debut in the stock market apparently caught Elon Musk's attention. In a Wednesday email to staff, Musk wrote that it was "time to do everything possible,quot; and bring to market the Tesla Semi, which had been so long overdue. Initially, the Semi was planned for production in 2019, but Tesla recently admitted that the shipping date would be reduced to 2021. Two years ago, Nikola sued Tesla, arguing that Tesla's design for the semi was too similar to the design of Nikola's semirruck. That legal battle continues to this day.

Elon Musk owns more than 34 million Tesla shares, so his Tesla holdings alone are now worth more than $ 34 billion. Musk's compensation package gives you large tranches of stock options after Tesla's shares exceed certain benchmarks. Musk recently collected his first prize, worth around $ 800 million. In order for Musk to collect this award, Tesla's shares had to stay above $ 100 billion for several months, and Tesla also needed to reach an income or profit target.

Musk is eligible for 11 more awards if Tesla's shares continue to rise. The next threshold is a market capitalization of $ 150 billion. The stock is already well above that level, but for Musk to get another award, the stock must stay above $ 150 billion for a few more months, and Tesla needs to hit another revenue or profit milestone.

If the stock exceeds $ 200 billion, Musk may be eligible for a third payday.