Television City Pledges $ 2 Million to Support Community After Fairfax Protest – Up News Info

Television City, owned by Hackman Capital Partners, has pledged $ 2 million to support the Los Angeles Beverly / Fairfax District community and promote diversity in the entertainment industry after being criticized for allowing the Los Angeles Police Department Angeles settles in the studio complex. during the Fairfax protest on May 30, which was a response to the death of George Floyd.

“Television City has called this community home for almost 70 years, and it pains us to see our neighbors, community organizations, and small businesses, many of whom are trying to reopen the first time in more than three months, through these difficult times, "said Michael Hackman, founder and CEO of Hackman Capital Partners, in a statement to the media." We believe Television City can lead a catalytic effort among local stakeholders to provide meaningful help. This community is resilient and will return even stronger, more vibrant and cohesive. "

The pledge will be divided equally and will go towards revitalizing the community, with the intention of supporting local organizations, businesses and individuals. The other million will go to the educational endowment to improve diversity levels and offer career opportunities in the entertainment industry.

"As a study and as individuals, we stand in solidarity with the black community and with those who speak out against systemic racism and racial inequalities," said Hackman. “But we want to do more than talk about the problems, we want to take meaningful action. In today's world of content creation, experienced production teams are in high demand, and we are committed to expanding these opportunities to traditionally underrepresented communities, creating jobs, and building a more diverse entertainment industry. "

He continued: “The past three months have been an incredibly painful time for the Beverly / Fairfax District and our City as a whole. By working with the black community, our neighbors, small businesses, and our city's most beloved industry, we can emerge from this period stronger than ever. I hope Television City's promise will inspire other stakeholders to join us in this effort; We've thought about this enough, now is the time to act. "

The Fairfax protest started peacefully and then took a turn in the Fairfax area, where Television City is located, where LAPD officers were seen, began to become physically aggressive towards protesters, beating many of them with their hands aloft.

CBS, which currently rents sound stages and offices in the complex, was initially criticized, but they no longer own the facility after Television City was sold to Hackman Capital in 2018.