Taylor Swift gathers fans to vote for leaders who pledge to combat systemic racism

WENN

Declaring that changes must be made to state and local governments, the singer of & # 39; Lover & # 39; Remember: & # 39; Nobody should have to choose between their health and their voice being heard & # 39 ;.

Taylor Swift He is urging his fans to vote for state leaders who promise to tackle racial inequality and police brutality in November.

The pop star, who has become a political force in recent years after criticism for refusing to take sides, jumped to Twitter on Tuesday, June 9, and encouraged his followers to vote for local and state leaders who will address the systematic racism.

"Racial injustice has taken deep root in state and local governments, and changes MUST be made there," "Me!" singer wrote. "For policies to change, we need to elect people who fight police brutality and racism of any kind."

He added the hashtag "#BlackLivesMatter" to show his support for the equality movement that is spreading around the world.

Taylor also shared a link to an article written by former President Barack Obama, in which he addressed issues that have sparked protests on the streets of America's largest cities in the past two weeks.

"This article written by @BarackObama is a fascinating read about policy change at the state and local levels," he added.

Taylor Swift to combat systemic racial injustice.

Swift then urged his fans and supporters to fight for the mail vote for the 2020 election, stating: "No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard."

Many political experts fear that Americans will stay away from the polls in November due to fears about the coronavirus.