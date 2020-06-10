Taylor Swift encourages people to vote and elect leaders who will fight police brutality and racial inequality!

Despite the fact that Taylor Swift has remained silent when it comes to politics for years, since she first made her voice on the subject, she has been heavily involved on the scene, trying to change things for the better. That said, the current Black Lives Matter movement is no exception.

The singer has been encouraging her millions of followers to vote while calling POTUS and the violent police.

Taylor really wants a new leadership that is willing to fight for equal rights and for reform of the current system that has led to the senseless murder of George Floyd and many other black people before him at the hands of the police.

Yesterday, the superstar turned to her Twitter to write: racial Racial injustice has taken deep root in state and local governments, and changes MUST be made there. For policies to change, we need to choose people who fight police brutality and racism of any kind. #BlackLivesMatter. "

He also went ahead to share an article by former President Barack Obama, titled 'How to Make This Moment the Turning Point for Real Change', and told his followers that this article is a fascinating read on policy change at the state and local levels. "

In addition, he also shared a link to Vote.org, stressing that ‘We need to fight by mail to vote in the 2020 elections. No one should have to choose between their health and having their voices heard."

Of course, he was referring to the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic of which the United States remains the epicenter.

However, the current POTUS has been making its position very clear, arguing that when voting online, there is a great danger of a "fraudulent election,quot; as it thinks that voting by mail is "substantially fraudulent,quot;. This, however, has been proven incorrect.



