Tamar Braxton thanks her ancestors for gifts and protection

Tamar Braxton thanks her ancestors for all the gifts and protection that she and all people of color have received. Look at her emotional post and her powerful photo.

‘Thank you to our Amazing Ancestorsces✨ for your gifts and protection for which I am more than grateful. You all always appear in times of need and haste. You all received beatings like this and fought so that we are not slaves to anything or anyone. You left fear behind you … and now we must too‼ ️ Dear Sweet Ancestors, surround this fight with light and have our backs while we are immersed in this. We need you now more than ever. The time is now. i love you Thank you "Tamar captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘This is sooo powerful and yet healing. We really need to unite now like never before, "and another commenter posted this message:" Yes, Lord. And we can still feel his scars and hear his screams. "

Another follower said, "Thanking God for not sending me here doing that time that wouldn't have happened," and someone else wrote, "Damn it! I can't see this twice! Now that's really serious shit, how Does that work? A human hell! No, a monster would say yes! I mean WTF. "

Apart from this, Tamar shared another post that she captioned with the following words: "A lot is happening right now … but one thing I know is that God is faithful and is MOVING,quot; I know everyone is sorry! I don't know how he supported me and all of us during this long storm🤷🏽‍♀️, but somehow we are not as excited as we should be‼ ️ I am going to enter VICTORIA this week 🙏🏼✨ seeing these blessings .. they go down like the storm that was supposed to take us # shonda🙌🏿 some of you don't know about these good 100 men at the black praise dance‼ ️ is when God appeared‼ ️ and he ha😩😂 ✨ & # 39;

A follower laughed and said: ‘Listen … that first brother caught me with that twist and scream !! Aayyyeee. "

Apart from this, Tamar shared a video on his social media account in which he flaunts a new look and fans loved it.



