Taiwan's new advanced training aircraft completes its first flight

The Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF), as the Taiwan Air Force is formally known, made a successful and productive first flight of the new advanced aircraft training aircraft today.

On June 10, the AJT, called Yung Yin or "Brave Eagle,quot;, took off from Ching Chuan Kang Air Base around 9 am, accompanied by two Ching-Kuo F-CK-1D fighter jets, and maintained its train of landing throughout the flight before landing successfully.

According to the Central News Agency (CNA), Wednesday's test was the first of three days of tests the Air Force conducted before an official test flight was conducted on June 22 at the air base.

– Advertising –

The Taiwan Air Force previously said the AJT had already approved the dynamic and static pre-flight tests, allowing the test flight to take place sometime later this month.

Scramble Magazine said the new twin-engine aircraft was first spotted on June 2, 2020 at Ching Chuan Kang AFB conducting taxi tests. AIDC plans to deliver 66 AT-5s to the Chung-Hua Min Guo Kong Jun (Republic of China Air Force) by 2026 to replace the AT-3s, which the air force plans to withdraw.