Taimur Ali Khan's nickname for Sara Ali Khan is too funny to miss

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan, is Bollywood's most popular starkid. The little nawab has a huge following on social media with multiple fan pages sharing his cute photos and videos. Like most of us, Taimur's stepsister and actress, Sara Ali Khan, also adores him. She has often spoken about the special bond that the two share..

Recently, Sara Ali Khan had revealed what the little girl calls her "Goal,quot;. Sara also added that although she is no longer fat, he still calls her Gol and nobody knows why. Funny, right?

Both Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan seem to share a great relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan as well. The two are often seen dating Kareena and Saif at their Bandra residence.

Meanwhile, Sara and Ibrahim are currently quarantined at home with their mother Amrita Singh, and spend most of their time together in the middle of the confinement.