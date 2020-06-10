Sydney covered in thick fog; Warnings of heavy rains and flash floods in western Australia, and frosts in the southeast

Here is the weather across Australia on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

A thick layer of fog remains over parts of Sydney this morning after a cold night in the city.

Low visibility warnings remain as Sydney residents start their day, although a sunny afternoon in the city with a maximum of 20C is expected.

A thick layer of fog remains over parts of Sydney this morning after a cold night in the city. (9News)

Elsewhere in the country, a vigorous valley in front of a front will cause the wind to strengthen with gusty showers and possible storms in western WA.

A depression in the east will cause rains and some storms in southeast Queensland and northeast NSW. Fast and unstable winds will bring showers to parts of VIC and TAS.

An outbreak of humid and stormy weather will hit southern and eastern Australia this weekend.

A cold front will produce stormy winds, rain and thunderstorms in South Australia on Saturday and Tasmania, Victoria and southern New South Wales between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

This fast moving front could bring about 10-15mm of rain to some exposed shores and ranges, although most places will see less than 10mm of this system.

Wind will be a more notable feature, with possible damaging gusts near and ahead of the front as it moves west to east over the weekend. Again, elevated and exposed coastal areas should see the strongest winds.

At this stage, the front will not go far enough north to cause heavy snow. However, there could be some brief, light snowfall on high ground in Tasmania on Sunday and the alpine peaks could increase a few centimeters at the end of the weekend.

Moisture laden air from the Coral and Tasmanian seas entering a low pressure channel will cause showers and thunderstorms in NSW and Queensland on Saturday and Sunday.

While this system will cause widespread rains and some storms, the strongest falls should occur in central and southeast Queensland and northeast New South Wales. Some places in this region could receive more than 50 mm of rain during the weekend.

It is worth noting that there is still some model uncertainty regarding the location and timing of this system's rainfall, so the forecasts may change somewhat over the next few days. This system also has the potential to produce severe weather in both states, particularly on Sundays.

The rain will clear early next week as the canal moves over the Tasman Sea.

Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales

Relaxing, cold to cold showers in the northeast. Fog and then sunny, from cold to cold in the southeast. Fog, then sunny, from cold to cold in the southwest. Mostly sunny, from cold to cold in the northwest.

Today there is a possible shower in Sydney, with a minimum of 12 and a maximum of 20, and Canberra will be sunny after early fog, with a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 15.

Mostly sunny, warm in the north. Sunny, soft on the inside. Mostly sunny, cold to temperate in the south.

Darwin will once again be the hottest capital in the country today with a high of 32 vs. 23, and sunny all day.

Mostly cloudy, cold in the southwest. Fog, then sunny, cold in the southeast. Mostly sunny, from cold to cold in the northwest. Fog, then sunny, cold in the northeast.

There is a frost warning for Thursday morning in the forecast districts of Mallee, Wimmera and South West, with temperatures down to -1 degrees.

A reminder that ground-level temperatures can be many degrees lower than those recorded by standard weather stations, especially in calm conditions with very clear skies.

Melbourne will also have early fog, with a low of 5, then rising to a sunny high of 15.

Isolated, cold to mild showers and storms in the southeast. Mostly sunny, warm in the northeast. Mostly sunny, cold to cold in the west.

There is a strong wind warning today for the peninsula coast and the Cooktown coast.

Mostly cloudy, cold in the southeast. Mostly sunny, cold-cold in the center. Mostly cloudy, cold to temperate in the west. Mostly sunny, from cold to cold in the north.

There are also some frost warnings for the Mount Lofty Ranges, Mid North, Murraylands, and Upper South East forecast districts, with temperatures down to -2 degrees, and a severe frost warning for the Riverland forecast district, with temperatures of down to -3 degrees (which can cause significant damage to crops).

After the morning frosts and a minimum of 2, Adelaide will have a maximum of 15.

Showers of cold water in the south. Late shower, cold in the northwest. Cold showers in the northeast.

Hobart can expect clear showers, with temperatures rising from 7 to 12.

Heavy showers, cold to mild in the southwest. Late, cold to mild showers in the south. Mostly cloudy, cold to temperate in the northwest. Mostly sunny, warm in the northeast.

There is also a possible thunderstorm in Perth, which will see a minimum of 13 and a maximum of 22.

A severe weather warning was issued at night for heavy rains in the Lower West, Southwest, and parts of the Midwest districts.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with the passage of a cold front can produce heavy rains over southwest WA on Thursday morning.

The passage of a slow-moving cold front over southwest WA on Thursday morning will produce showers and thunderstorms with the potential for heavy rains.

Heavy rains which can lead to localized Flash floods can develop over the southwestern layers from about 2 a.m. Thursday morning, spreading to the coastal parts between Jurien Bay and Augusta, including Perth, between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. and the remaining parts of the warning area between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Heavy rains are expected to ease around noon on Thursday.

Passing the front can also produce scaly thunderstorms on Thursday morning.

Tides will be higher than expected in the coastal parts of the warning area. Places that may be affected include Bunbury, Busselton, Mandurah, Manjimup, Margaret River, and Perth.

This is typical weather for this time of year, but rain can damage property and make road conditions dangerous.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department advises that people should:

If you're outside, find a safe haven away from trees, power lines, drains, and stormwater streams.

Close curtains and blinds, and stay away from windows.

Unplug appliances and do not use landlines if there is lightning.

If you surf, swim or surf, leave the water.

Be alert and watch for hazards along the way, such as downed power lines and loose debris.

Stay away from flooded drains, rivers, streams, and waterways.

Watch out for downed trees, damaged buildings, and debris.

Watch out for downed power lines. They are dangerous and should always be treated as alive.

Assess your home, car, and property for damage.

If damage has occurred, take photos and contact your insurance company to arrange for permanent repairs.

If your home or property has significant damage, such as a badly damaged roof or flooding, call the SES at 132 500.

The next severe weather warning will be issued before 5am AWST on Thursday.

Warnings are also available through TV and radio broadcasts, the Office's website at www.bom.gov.au or by calling 1300 659 210. The Office and the Department of Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate the warnings. are broadcast regularly.