Sweden halts murder investigation in unsolved case of former Prime Minister Olof Palme shooting

Sweden abandoned its investigation into the unsolved murder of former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, who was shot dead 34 years ago in central Stockholm.

The chief prosecutor in the case, Krister Petersson, says the case is closed because the main suspect, Stig Engstrom, died in 2000.

Palme was shot dead on February 28, 1986, after he and his wife Lisbet Palme left a movie theater in the Swedish capital.

Petersson says Engstrom, also known as Skandiamannen for working at Skandia's insurance company, was very upset about Palme and his policies. He was one of the first at the crime scene and was briefly considered as a possible suspect.

"Since he died, I can't charge him," Petersson said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Several other witnesses gave descriptions of the escaping murderer who matched Engstrom, while others said he was not even on the scene.

Engstrom himself claimed to have been present from the beginning, spoke to Lisbet Palme and the police and attempted to resuscitate the victim.

Shortly after the murder, Engstrom appeared in the Swedish media and developed an increasingly detailed story of his involvement in the events and criticized the police. He claimed that witnesses who had described the killer had been describing him, running to catch up with the police in search of the killer.

The police called Engstrom an unreliable witness and classified him as an uninterested person.

Palme's son Marten told public service radio that he also believed that Engstrom was the murderer, "but unfortunately there is no real conclusive evidence."

Palme sought to live as ordinary a life as possible and often went out without a bodyguard. The night of the murder, he had no protection.

Lisbet Palme was wounded in the attack and later identified the shooter as Christer Pettersson, an alcoholic and drug addict, who was convicted of Palme's murder.

The sentence was overturned after the police were unable to present any technical evidence against him, leaving the murder an unsolved mystery. Pettersson died in 2004.

Palme, who cut an extravagant, even youthful figure, had an aristocratic background but was known for his left-leaning views. Among Swedes and in the Nordic region, he was well liked but also hated.