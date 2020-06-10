Suzanne Morphew missing: Sheriff announces countywide canvass

In the month since Suzanne Morphew went missing while riding her bike in Chaffee County, the sheriff's office conducted 10 large-scale searches and followed hundreds of tips in an effort to find the 49-year-old missing woman.

So far, nothing has led to an answer regarding his whereabouts.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office announced plans to conduct a community poll in the county where more than two dozen officers will question residents and others who know Morphew in hopes of generating new information in the case, according to a press release. from the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office. The FBI and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are assisting the sheriff's office.

Morphew was reported missing by a neighbor on May 10, which was Mother's Day. Authorities have said he went for a bike ride and never returned. Since then, the sheriff's office has led a search that has included dog tracking, water rescue teams, and tactical mountain rescuers.

No suspects have been identified.

Morphew's family is offering a $ 200,000 reward for information that will lead to her safe return.

Anyone with information about Morphew's whereabouts should call (719) 312-7530.