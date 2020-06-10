Sushant Singh Rajput mourns the loss of his former manager Disha Salian

Sushant Singh Rajput and former Varun manager Sharma Disha Salian reportedly committed suicide on Monday night. The celebrity manager reportedly jumped off the 14th floor of a building in the Jankalyan area of ​​Malad, Mumbai.

Shocked and deeply saddened by the news, Sushant Singh Rajput wrote on his social media account: "It is devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May her soul rest in peace."

Varun Sharma also shared a flashback image with Disha saying, "I am speechless. Speechless. Numb. Everything seems unreal. So many memories. Such a charming person and a dear friend. You always wore that smile every day and with such kindness with the one who tried everything that appeared to you. We will miss you so much. Prayers and strength for the family. I still can't believe Disha is gone. She left too soon. "

In addition to these two, several other B-town stars also expressed grief over Disha Sakian's death. Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha and Nushrat Bharucha resorted to their social networks to condole his death. Commenting on Varun's post, Sonakshi Sinha wrote: "RIP,quot;. followed by Mouni Roy who said: “Still in shock. Perhaps his soul will rest in peace. "Richa Chadha also posted a comment that said:" tragic. "Unreal."

Disha Salian's untimely death has been heartbreaking news for many celebrities. Here we send your family a lot of strength and courage to face this great loss.

May his soul rest in peace.