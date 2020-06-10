Sundance Now Guarantees US Rights for Tim Minchin's Drama "Vertical" – Up News Info

AMC Networks' streaming service Sundance Now has resumed its second international drama in so many days after taking the US rights. USA To Tim Minchin's Australian show Vertical.

The eight-part series will premiere on August 6, and tells the story of Lucky Flynn (Minchin) as he travels around Australia to see his dying mother with only an upright piano for luggage. Along the way, they meet runaway teenager Meg (Milly Alcock) and they forge an unlikely relationship.

Vertical It is made by Australian producer Lingo Pictures and was commissioned by Foxtel and Sky UK. eOne distributes the drama, while Screen Australia provided funds in association with South Australian Film Corporation, Create NSW, and Screenwest.

Minchin, who co-wrote and was executive producer Verticalsaid: "Reactions to Vertical They have never been seen in the UK and Australia like never before, and I can't wait for Americans to see it. It is essentially Australian and, at the same time, completely universal. And I'm pretty sure it will really make you laugh and cry right. "

Sundance Now also acquired Finnish drama Shadow lines This week, which takes place in the 1950s in Helsinki and focuses on Helena, a student who returns home from the United States and is recruited by her godfather to help stop the meddling of the United States and Russia in the Finnish presidential elections. .