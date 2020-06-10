Success has failed to change me- Bhumi Pednekar

From Dum Laga Ke Haisha to Saand Ki Aankh, Bhumi Pednekar has carved out a niche for herself in Bollywood in a short period of time as an amazing artist. The actress is well aware of her rise to fame, but success hasn't changed her a bit. Speaking of which, Bhumi says: “I am the same girl. I honestly haven't changed much. Success has failed to change me! I am still vulnerable, ambitious, I still have stars in my eyes and I have big dreams … I was very young when I decided I wanted to be an actor. "Bhumi is eager to achieve goals as a performer. She says:" I want to do the job I want to do and create a separate space for me. I don't want to be part of the rat race. I had a clear vision about it. "

The actress feels lucky to have had the right opportunities. Speaking of which, she said, “I am so lucky to have had the opportunities. It all started with that job at Yash Raj Films. When I started with them I was 17 years old, I didn't know what I was doing. I was honestly thinking of going abroad to study. I randomly went to that interview because I knew I had to start working. Otherwise my parents would have sent me abroad for more education. And my life changed. There was no stopping after that. "We think she is lucky too.