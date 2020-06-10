Study reveals our eyes suck, so good to know

A new study finds that the power of the human eye is lacking when it comes to detecting color in our peripheral vision.

Testing revealed that many people did not notice when up to 95% of the color was removed from their visual range.

The researchers say that our brains are filling the gaps created by our vision.

Humans have many advantages over other animals, but our (alleged) superiority is primarily due to our brains. Our eyes, on the other hand, aren't really anything special, especially compared to other species that can detect things humans would seriously struggle with. Now, a new study reveals that the way our brains process the images in our eyes also leaves something to be desired.

The study, which was published in procedures of the National Academy of Sciences, focused on a characteristic of our vision called color awareness. Color awareness is the level at which we detect changes in color, or how sensitive we are to color in various parts of our vision. In this particular investigation, it is revealed that our color awareness in our peripheral vision is, well, quite poor.

Your peripheral vision extends approximately 210 degrees from our 360-degree environment. To test how sensitive we are to color in the border areas of our version, the researchers equipped the volunteers with virtual reality headsets that allowed them to monitor the color saturation of their digital environment.

What the scientists found was that while color awareness was high in the center of a person's vision, humans are apparently much less sensitive to color at the periphery of their visual range. In fact, in their tests, the team found that about a third of people didn't even notice a difference when only the central five percent of their visual field was colored, meaning they had no idea that 95% of what who saw his eyes was presented in black and white.

It is a truly amazing discovery and it shows that while we know that our peripheral vision is sensitive to movement, it is quite poor when it comes to detecting color. Imagine if only a small 5% portion of the center of a TV screen were displayed in color and the rest in black and white. For a large part of the participants, they did not notice when their visual field was modified in this way. Even for those who reported noticing the most drastic changes, they still failed to detect color desaturation at its periphery in other less extreme tests.

"We were surprised at how unconscious the participants were when color was removed from up to 95 percent of their visual world," Caroline Robertson of Dartmouth, lead author of the study, said in a statement. "Our results show that our intuitive sense of a rich and colorful visual world is largely incorrect. Our brain is probably completing much of our perceptual experience. "

Image Source: Suren Manvelyan / Shutterstock