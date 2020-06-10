Statue of Leopold II, Belgian king who brutalized the Congo, is removed in Antwerp

BRUSSELS – A 150-year-old statue of King Leopold II of Belgium, whose forces seized the Congo in the late 19th century and led an exploitative regime that killed millions, was removed from a public square in Antwerp on Tuesday. Protests against racism continued worldwide.

It was a surprising moment for a country that has struggled, at times, to have one of the most sordid times in the history of European colonialism. For decades, many Belgians were taught that the country had brought "civilization,quot; to the African region, and some have defended Leopold as a pivotal figure. The streets and parks are named after him, and statues of the king can be found throughout the country.

However, there has been increasing pressure in recent years, particularly from younger Belgians, to confront the country's legacy in Central Africa, a movement fueled by global protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd, a black man who died. under the custody of the Minneapolis police. .

Last week, the statue in Antwerp was set on fire. This week, another statue of Leopold in the city of Ghent was covered in red paint. During a protest in Brussels on Sunday that drew more than 10,000 people, some climbed on another statue of Leopold and raised a giant flag of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, chanting "assassin,quot; and "reparations."