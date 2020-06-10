Statue of Leopold II, Belgian king who brutalized the Congo, is removed in Antwerp

BRUSSELS – A 150-year-old statue of King Leopold II of Belgium, whose forces seized the Congo in the late 19th century and led an exploitative regime that killed millions, was removed from a public square in Antwerp on Tuesday. Protests against racism continued worldwide.
It was a surprising moment for a country that has struggled, at times, to have one of the most sordid times in the history of European colonialism. For decades, many Belgians were taught that the country had brought "civilization,quot; to the African region, and some have defended Leopold as a pivotal figure. The streets and parks are named after him, and statues of the king can be found throughout the country.
However, there has been increasing pressure in recent years, particularly from younger Belgians, to confront the country's legacy in Central Africa, a movement fueled by global protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd, a black man who died. under the custody of the Minneapolis police. .
Last week, the statue in Antwerp was set on fire. This week, another statue of Leopold in the city of Ghent was covered in red paint. During a protest in Brussels on Sunday that drew more than 10,000 people, some climbed on another statue of Leopold and raised a giant flag of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, chanting "assassin,quot; and "reparations."
As of Tuesday night, 65,000 people had signed a petition to remove all statues of Leopold II from across the country.
But in an illustration of how divisive it is to deal with that brutal colonial history in Belgium, a spokesman for Antwerp Mayor Bart De Wever said the Leopold statue was not being removed due to the recent protest. The mayor's spokesman, whose right-wing party has lobbied to crack down on immigration, said leaving the damaged statue in place would pose a "public safety problem."
He said it was taken to the Middelheim Museum, where it will remain "for the time being," and that it would be restored if it is not replaced. He added that the plaza where it stood was designed to be redesigned in 2023, "probably without a space for the statue."
Video footage shows the charred statue in Antwerp slowly raised off a pedestal on Sunday.
"Tearing down statues is symbolically important, but it is only the beginning," said Joëlle Sambi Nzeba, spokesperson for the Belgian Network for Black Life. "Those monuments are present not only in public space, but also in people's minds."
Ms Sambi Nzeba, who is Belgian-Congolese, said that she had had to educate herself on colonial atrocities.
"It is symptomatic of the absence of responsibility for colonial history," he said. "It is invisible in public discourse."
The removal of the statue was an example of how the monuments have become focal points during the recent protests after Mr. Floyd's murder, which occurred after a white police officer pressed his knee against Mr. Floyd's neck. for almost nine minutes.
Confederate monuments in America, seen as symbols of white supremacy, they continue to be the target of protests and eliminated. In Bristol, England, a bronze statue of Edward Colston, a 17th-century slave trader, was demolished at the port of Bristol on Sunday. And a statue of Robert Milligan, an 18th century slave trader, was shot down in london on Tuesday.
Leopold, who was born in 1835 and became king in 1865, has become a symbol of European exploitation in Africa.
In the mid-1880s, with the help of explorer Henry Morton Stanley, Leopold seized a part of Central Africa, more than 76 times the size of Belgium, in a region that includes the modern Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Until 1908, Leopold ran the Congo as a company for personal gain. Using a private army that included Congolese orphans, the king and his agents drained the land of resources, killing elephants for ivory and beating trees for rubber. Congolese families were forcibly transferred and their members separated and enslaved, leaving some 10 million dead, according to some estimates. Leopold's enforcers became infamous even among European colonial powers, so much so that in 1906, the king, denying the atrocity charges, admitted that "cruelties, including crimes,quot; had been committed.
There are no official statistics on how many people were killed.
Leopold relinquished control of the Belgian state in 1908, and the Congo gained independence in 1960. But the colonial era set the stage for the civil war and dictatorship that followed for many years.
Belgium has had particular problems dealing with its history. For example The Museum of Africa, outside Brussels, was recently revised to remove many racist and pro-colonial tropes in its collection.
As one of the richest countries in Europe, Belgium has also faced growing calls to pay damages to the Congo. In 2018, the United Nations asked the Belgian government to apologize for the crimes committed during its colonization and to make reparations, "with a view to closing the dark chapter of history and as a means of reconciliation and healing."
In April 2019, Belgium apologized for the kidnapping, segregation, deportation, and forced adoption of thousands of children born to biracial couples during its colonial rule of Burundi, Congo, and Rwanda. It was the first time that Belgium publicly acknowledged the responsibility for what historians have described as the tremendous damage inflicted on Central African nations during the 80 years of colonization.
Monika Pronczuk reported from Brussels, and Mihir Zaveri from New York.