State announces lawsuit against failed Michigan dam owners – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (PATCH) – The state filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Boyce Hydro, the owner of two Michigan dams that failed in the Midland area in May, causing massive flooding and the evacuation of thousands. The lawsuit seeks compensation, civil fines, and the cleanup and restoration of damages.

The lawsuit was filed by the Department of the Attorney General on behalf of the Department of the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

"This lawsuit seeks to hold dam owners accountable for the damage they caused and to recover the money taxpayers have spent to respond to the ongoing emergency created by this devastating flood," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “We know that the owners of the dam, with their long history of neglect, are responsible for the failure of the dam. We can already see the devastating results of his inaction. This lawsuit seeks an order requiring the owners of the dams to pay to remedy the damage they caused and take steps to ensure that it does not happen again. "

