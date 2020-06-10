Stassi Schroeder loses the series of podcasts after the release of & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39;

Instagram

& # 39; Straight Up with Stassi & # 39; It has been pulled from all streaming platforms as Radio.com issues a statement condemning its host for his & # 39; racial and inappropriate & # 39; actions.

"Straight Up with Stassi", the ex podcast "Vanderpump Rules"star Stassi Schroeder, was removed from all streaming platforms after her dismissal from the Bravo reality show on Tuesday, June 9.

The usual embattled television was removed from the series, along with three other cast members: Kristen Doute, Max boyens and Brett Caprioni, after racially insensitive messages and incidents from her past came to light.

The move came amid Black Lives Matter's worldwide protests and riots on the streets of American cities following the death of George Floyd last month.

On Wednesday, the heads of Radio.com, the company hosting the popular Schroeder podcast, withdrew the audio series from all streaming platforms and a statement released by the outlet says: "We recently learned of racial and inappropriate actions by part of Stassi Schroeder during one of her previous projects. In light of this, Radio.com has made the decision to part ways with her. We take these matters very seriously and condemn these actions. "

Also on Wednesday, owner of SUR and former "The real housewives of Beverly Hills"The Vanderpump star commented on the layoffs, noting that she was unaware of her employees' past, adding that she, her family, and her businesses" condemn all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, intolerance, and unequal treatment. "

Schroeder has also been fired by heads of her Hollywood talent agency, UTA, and her advertising firm Metro Public Relations.