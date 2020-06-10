Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute & # 39; in shock and crying & # 39; Following the dismissal of the & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39;

Instagram

The two television stars, who were fired from the reality television series Bravo for their past racist behavior against co-star Faith Stowers, are allegedly "distraught" after the dismissal.

"Not only is Stassi and Kristen distressed, but several of the other cast members are, too. They know the show will never be the same," an insider spills out onto E! News. "Stassi has been an emotional disaster. She is having a hard time and has no idea what to do. She feels completely lost and is very upset by her actions in the past."

The source continues: "Stassi and Kristen have talked about their actions and been in touch about what is happening. They both feel terrible about what happened."

Another source shares that "Stassi, of course, was upset over the weekend, but she already resisted the reaction of social media and hoped that if she apologized, it would pass." The informant adds: "Stassi and Kristen are completely distressed. They are in shock and crying."

Bravo announced his decision to cut ties with Stassi and Kristen in a statement on Tuesday, June 9. "Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not return to the & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39;". Read the statement.Both Boyens and Caprioni also suffered the crash due to their latest racist tweets that reappeared in January.

The couple was accused by Stowers of racially denouncing him a week earlier. During an Instagram live chat with "Floribama coast"star Candace riceFaith revealed that the two made a police report against her for a crime that she did not commit. "It was fun because they thought it was me because I was a black woman with a fabric," he said. "So they just assumed it was me, and called the police."

Faith's revelation prompted Stassi and Kristen to issue an apology. Stassi said in her statement: "I have grown significantly from the person I was at the time, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the harm I caused," as Kristen clarified in a separate statement, "I am ashamed, ashamed, and I'm incredibly sorry. I'll do better. I have to do better. "