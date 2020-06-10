Stassi Schroeder abandoned by publicist and public relations firm just before being fired from Vanderpump rules

Just before Bravo revealed that Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute had been fired from Vanderpump Rules Due to her actions towards Faith Stowers, Schroeder was abandoned by her publicist, United Talent Agency, and public relations firm Metro Public Relations.

"You became a customer when your publicist joined our company in July 2018," said a Metro Public Relations spokesperson. Variety Monday. "We made the decision this weekend to separate from Stassi."

According to Page sixA United Talent Agency representative also confirmed that Schroeder had been dropped. the Next basic level the author also lost her dealings with Billie shaving brand and Ritual vitamins, and her Glamor The magazine's wedding column was also completed.

All of this took place after Stowers, the only black cast member in VPR Story – revealed last week during an Instagram live chat that Schroeder and Doute called the police because they believed he looked like a robbery suspect they were looking for.

"There was this article in the Daily mail where there was an African American woman, "Stowers explained." It was a strange photo, so it looked very clear and had these different and strange tattoos. I guess this woman was stealing people. And they called the police and said it was me. This it's like a true story. "

After Stowers' IG chat, racially callous comments Schroeder made about her Directly with Stassi Podcast resurfaced. In an episode about the "Oscar So White,quot; controversy, Schroeder asked why Asians, Native Americans, and Latinos did not complain about not being represented.

Wow. So I guess we won't see Stassi Schroeder get married in #PumpRules. This is unpleasant. Yes @Andy @BravoTV @lisavanderpump bring her back … you can say goodbye to your show. pic.twitter.com/UcccKsu8gT – LoveHousewives (@ lovehousewives2) June 5, 2020

Then Schroeder said, "Every time they get angry, everyone has to go above and beyond to make them happy." The "they,quot; in Schroeder's comment referred to blacks.

After Stower told his story, both Schroeder and Doute apologized on social media. But, it was too little, too late. Stowers also told a fan via direct message that neither Schroeder nor Doute personally contacted her to apologize.

Ad

Besides Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute do not return next season Vanderpump RulesBravo also announced that rookies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, who had resurgent racist tweets earlier this year, will also not be returning. This means that Schroeder's upcoming wedding to Beau Clark will not be a Vanderpump Rules special.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0