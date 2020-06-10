Starz orders spin-off of travel documentary series "Outlander" – Up News Info

Starz goes on a trip to Scotland with stranger starring Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish.

The Lionsgate-backed station has picked up the eight-part travel documentary series. Men in kilts: a journey with Sam and Graham, created by the Scottish couple.

The half-hour episode series, produced by Sony Pictures Television, will last half an hour and will see Heughan and McTavish take viewers on their adventures, discovering the rich and complex heritage of their native country.

They will travel to Glencoe, the site of a great massacre and a great clan dispute with Inverness and the Culloden Battlefield, the site of a great battle and a historic turning point, well known to Outlander fans.

Heughan plays Jamie Fraser in the vintage science fiction drama, while McTavish plays Dougal Mackenzie, the Machiavellian war chief.

Men in kilts: a journey with Sam and Graham It was created and produced by Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish and Alex Norouzi and Boardwalk Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television produces for Starz.

Original Senior Vice President of Programming Karen Bailey and Senior Vice President of Unscripted Programming Alice Dickens-Koblin are the executives who oversee the show on behalf of Starz.

“The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they discover as they travel through the heart of Scotland make & # 39; Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham & # 39; a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the public. "Said Christina Davis, President, Starz Original Programming." The series gives context and texture to Highland's life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this journey for road with these two great friends. "

“We are very excited to take viewers on this epic adventure with Sam and Graham. Her bond of friendship and genuine curiosity about Scotland's rich culture will make an unforgettable journey for everyone, "added Holly Jacobs, Executive Vice President, Alternative and Syndication Programming, Sony Pictures Television.