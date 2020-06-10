Starbucks to Close 400 Locations – Expand Collection Options

The global pandemic has changed the way many companies do business, including Starbucks. The coffee giant announced Wednesday that 4,000 locations will be closed in the next 18 months. But they will expand "convenience-oriented formats," which include curb, drive-thru and mobile-only pickup locations.

According to USA Today, this decision was determined by the change in consumer preferences amid COVID-19.

"As we navigate through the COVID-19 crisis, we are accelerating our store transformation plans to address the realities of the current situation, while offering a safe, familiar, and convenient experience for our customers," said the Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson in a news story. launch on Wednesday.

Even though the company is closing 400 locations, including 200 in Canada, the Seattle-based company plans to open 300 new stores, according to USA Today.

"The company said that,quot; the USA store portfolio transformation "includes the expansion of,quot; new Starbucks Pickup stores into dense markets, including New York City, Chicago, Seattle, and San Francisco, and convenience-directed improvements such as sidewalk windows, windows, and climbs in suburban areas. "

Starbucks lost more than $ 3 billion in its third quarter due to COVID-19. The outbreak also cut its operating income between $ 2 billion and $ 2.2 billion as the virus spread, according to reports.

The company provided a preliminary estimate for an adjusted third-quarter loss of approximately 55 cents to 70 cents per share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet predict a loss of 16 cents a share. Shares also fell more than 4.5% in trading on Wednesday morning, also according to USA Today.