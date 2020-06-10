Spotify Podcast Will Adapt To TV By Weekend Studio – Up News Info

XRey, a Spotify podcast from Ninja warrior The Netflix producer is adapting for television the sponsorship The Story Lab about the abdication of the Spanish king Juan Carlos I Ax.

The Story Lab, owned by Dentsu Aegis Network, is working with Weekend Studio on the adaptation after XRey It has been among the top three Spotify podcasts in Spain since its premiere on May 19.

King Juan Carlos I abdicated in 2014 in sudden and inexplicable circumstances and in 10 parts XRey features testimonials from prime ministers, prominent historians, and investigative journalists. It is produced by Toni Garrido.

Michael Iskas, Global President of The Story Lab, said: “Toni and his team at The Story Lab Spain have brought XRey story to life in a brilliant and creative way to deliver a hit on Spotify that beats the pace of a political thriller. "

Weekend Studio President Tomás Cimadevilla added: "XRey It has a powerful mix of intrigue, royalty, and international power play. Captivating Spotify listeners, this fascinating story is ideal for adaptation as a major television drama. "