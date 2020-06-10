Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives launches investigation into voter crackdown

Georgia has its primary on Tuesday, but many in the state were unable to cast their vote, citing broken machines and long lines as reasons why they couldn't register.

House Speaker David Ralston announced that he ordered President Shaw Blackmon and the House of Representatives Committee on Government Affairs to launch an investigation into "irregularities in today's primary elections in Georgia, particularly in the county of Fulton. "

"We are hearing anecdotes from across the state, particularly in Fulton County, this morning from unacceptable deficiencies: poll workers are not properly trained, the voting team is not working and absentee ballots are not received among other issues," he said. Ralston in a published statement.

The statement continued: "The sanctity of our elections, being free and fair, is the foundation of our system of government. Our elections must be efficient and voters must trust that their votes will be properly counted."