Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives launches investigation into voter crackdown

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Georgia has its primary on Tuesday, but many in the state were unable to cast their vote, citing broken machines and long lines as reasons why they couldn't register.

House Speaker David Ralston announced that he ordered President Shaw Blackmon and the House of Representatives Committee on Government Affairs to launch an investigation into "irregularities in today's primary elections in Georgia, particularly in the county of Fulton. "

