Sony's new sale offers up to 75 percent discount on games until June 25

Sony's "Save Up To 75%" Sale offers games for sale for, you guessed it, up to 75 percent off.
Titles like Greedfall, Far Cry 5, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition they are part of the sale. The sale is available until June 25.
Check out some of the notable games for sale, below, and the full list of titles, here.
- Far Cry 5: now $ 19.99, it was $ 79.99
- Tetris effect: now $ 26.74, it was $ 53.49
- GreedFall: Now $ 26.79, it was $ 66.99
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition: now 26.74, it was $ 53.49
- Dragon Age Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition: now $ 10.69, it was $ 53.49
- Life is Strange 2 Complete Edition: now $ 19.99, it was $ 49.99
- Darksiders Genesis: Now $ 37.44, it was $ 53.49
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition: now $ 26.74, it was $ 53.49
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja: Now $ 33.49, it was $ 66.99
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition: Now $ 79.99, it was $ 51.99
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition: now $ 27.99, it was $ 69.99
- Code Vein Deluxe Edition: Now $ 65.99, it was $ 109.99
- Cthulu call: now $ 18.72, it was $ 53.49
- Darksiders III: Now $ 39.99, it was $ 79.99
To see the full list of games, click here. It's also worth noting that Sony currently has its Days of Play sale as well right now, offering up to 50 percent off around 200 titles.