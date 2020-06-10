Sizzler sends cease and desist to fast food chain via cheeseburger

A hamburger chain has received a cease and desist after its tribute to a 90's restaurant icon fell into conflict with trademark rules.

The burger is fried chicken, bacon, and aioli sandwiched between two slices of cheese bread.

Burger Urge was asked to change the name of his & # 39; Sizzler & # 39; burger. (Burger Urge / Instagram)

But Sizzler, which still has nine restaurants open across the country, was not impressed.

"Sizzler is quite upset, they have sent Burger Urge a cease and are giving up asking them to stop selling the burger," Burger Urge spokesman Pete Kilroy told 9News.

"They will have to change the name to 'The Sizzle' now."

Kilroy said the burger was "a tribute to an Australian cultural icon in the 1990s."

Cheese bread is a reference to a popular item on the Sizzler's menu.

Sizzlers, like this one in Warilla, were popular in Australia in the 1990s. (Jennifer Soo)

"To be honest, we didn't think there were any Sizzlers left, we thought they all broke in the early 2000s, long after the pumps in our Reeboks had stopped working," said Kilroy.

"Sizzler also has a problem with Burger Urge selling cheese bread, which is interesting because the last time we checked, Sizzler didn't invent putting cheese on bread."

The item has proven popular with Burger Urge diners, so it will remain on the menu, albeit under a different name.

Sizzler was popular in the days when Australians wanted to get their food from buffets. (Paul Harris)

"Unfortunately, someone will have to go through the 30,000 menus that have already been printed and cross out the 'R' to make it The Sizzle," said Kilroy.

"It is not a job that I would like, but someone will have to do it."

Sizzler has not responded to a 9News.com.au request for comment.

Sizzler Salad Bar was once a staple of Australian life. (Supplied)