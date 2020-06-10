Sisters found dead after the birthday party picnic fell victim to a stinging frenzy

Two sisters found dead in a park after a birthday party were stabbed, police said.

Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were found at Fryent Country Park in Wembley, northwest London, shortly after 1pm on Sunday.

Bibba had been celebrating her birthday on Friday and the two met friends in the park around 7 p.m.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Tuesday, revealing that both died from multiple stab wounds.

Lead Investigator Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding said: "Both women were stabbed multiple times and we are working tirelessly to find out who is responsible."

"Their families have been devastated by their loss and need and deserve answers."

He appealed to anyone who was in the park Friday night until Sunday at lunchtime and saw the group or noticed something suspicious, as well as regular park users who might have seen someone acting suspiciously in the days before. .

The sisters and their friends were about a five-minute walk from the Valley Drive entrance to the park.