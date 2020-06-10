Signature Strikes UK Deals for 'Finals, Early', 'Relic', Cult TV – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Signature Entertainment has collected a large amount of film and television content for the UK market, including the drama Drake Doremus. Endings, beginnings with Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan, Sebastian Stan, and Matthew Gray Gubler, and the horror of Sundance produced by Jake Gyllenhaal Relic.

The company has also reached agreements for classic library titles that include Muriel's weddingLuc Besson, action photo Cab and cult science fiction series Dune children through separate pacts with TF1 and Sonar Entertainment.

Toronto premiere Endings, beginnings, from parasite producer CJ, traces a turbulent and passionate love triangle. Acquired from the UK sales team Protagonista, it will have a theatrical release in August.

Well received horror Relic go to Emily Mortimer (The bookstore) star in a daughter tormented by a manifestation of her mother's dementia. Acquired from Film Constellation, the film will be released in the UK later this year.

Meanwhile, Signature has struck a deal with TF1 for SVOD and AVOD rights to a number of library titles, including Toni Collette rom-com. Muriel's weddingLuc Besson, action photo CabGary Oldman, political thriller The contender, Morgan Freeman and the thriller Gene Hackman Under suspicion and Mark Ruffalo tearful My life without me. The films will be released on multiple digital platforms in the UK and Australia and New Zealand this summer.

In a deal with Sonar Entertainment, Signature has collected television titles including Frank Herbert's cult science fiction miniseries. Dune children, starring James McAvoy and Susan Sarandon; fantasy series Sea of ​​land; the 2004 television version Frankenstein with Donald Sutherland, Luke Goss and Dan Stevens; disaster shareholder Meteorite with Christopher Lloyd; and timely 2007 series Pandemic. The TV list will be available on streaming platforms in the UK and Australia and New Zealand later this month.

The deals were negotiated by the company's director of acquisitions and development, Elizabeth Williams.

Commenting on the acquisitions, Signature COO Jon Bourdillon said: "We are delighted to bring these exciting new releases and classic library content to the expanding Signature label. This further consolidates the award-winning position of Signature in the world of independent distribution that is flourishing for us right now. "

Signature's current release list includes Woody Allen's A rainy day in New York and Liam Neeson's thriller Honest thief. The company tells us that the former has performed "very well" in its early days of digital and physical release.