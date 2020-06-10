Shocking images show Hackney police fight a suspect as passersby take selfies

Shocking images appear to show a police officer being hit on the head while fighting a suspect in East London this afternoon.

Passersby could be seen posing as selfies as the officer and suspect rolled on the pavement in Hackney.

When the suspect screams, a group begins to gather and film, before another man arrives with a baseball bat.

Soon after, the images shared online appeared to show the officer being hit on the head.

The officer falls to the ground after wrapping his arm around another man's neck and attempting to throw him to the ground.

Passers-by gather around the officer, whose wrist is held down while holding a pair of handcuffs.

Interior Secretary Priti Patel condemned the attack and described it as "disgusting, shocking and shameful." My thoughts go out to the outstanding officers who were subjected to this foul, violent attack.

The first video shared online shows a uniformed officer with his arm around a suspect's neck.

He appears to be trying to knock the suspect to the ground, but they both end up face up.

When the officer calls for reinforcements, the man he was trying to stop repeatedly yells, "Leave me alone," while holding one of the officer's hands.

A man charged into the altercation in Hackney, East London, carrying a baseball bat

When the officer gets to his knees, one of the crowd seems to put him in a headlock, while a second officer on the scene tries to intervene.

Four people, two on bikes, huddle quickly in the altercation. Two more men arrive, one with a baseball bat.

Seconds later, a blow appears to land on the back of the officer's head, which is still on the ground.

When a member of the crowd bends down to yell at the officer, a second police officer arrives on the scene and yells at the crowd to "come back."

With two officers on the scene, a member of the crowd dances while taking a selfie of the & # 39; horrible attack & # 39;

When she tries to push a member of the crowd away, he grabs the officer's arms.

One of the crowd dances in front of the altercation, while appearing to take a selfie.

Supt Chief Roy Smith tweeted tonight: "I can confirm that colleagues are aware of this horrible attack on our officers who are simply doing their job to protect Londoners."