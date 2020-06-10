Shaquille O & # 39; Neal's Father's Day Gift Guide is a Dump

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

Let's face it: shopping for dad isn't exactly a walk in the park.

But with Father's Day fast approaching, we wanted to ask some radical parents to share their gift selections for a very special holiday. Lo and behold, JCPenney Big & Tall Style Ambassador Shaquille O & # 39; Neal He had some advice.

"I have little maintenance, so spending the day with my children is enough," he shared with E! Exclusive news. "However, if your dad has certain hobbies and interests, he would try to involve them in some way. You can't go wrong there!"

When it comes to Shaq, she used her love of fashion and technology to share some amazing gifts that you may not have thought of. From affordable JCPenney dress shirts to a security camera that could make your home even more secure, it's worth checking out your picks below.