SFMTA, San Francisco Supervisors Announce 2-Year Suspension of Muni Rate Increases – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority and city supervisors on Tuesday announced a suspension of fare increases for the next two years.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, supervisors Aaron Peskin and Dean Preston announced that they had reached an SFMTA leadership deal on a series of transit service reforms in exchange for abandoning an amendment to the letter that would have removed the exclusive authority of the transport agency to increase rates.

In April, the Board of Supervisors passed a resolution directing the SFMTA Board of Directors to suspend rate increases during the 2020/21 budget cycle due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on traffic-dependent communities. After that vote, the SFMTA Board of Directors, however, approved a monthly rate increase.

Supervisors Peskin and Preston then introduced an amendment to the statutes that would have required the SFMTA to link rate increases to performance standards and allowed the Board of Supervisors to reject rate increases that did not meet the criteria. The agreement announced Wednesday marked the end of the exchange between supervisors and SFMTA.

"The SFMTA Board's top priority is to provide reliable transit service, and this pandemic has been devastating not only for Muni passengers, but has disproportionately affected low-income and colored communities, which are highly dependent of traffic, "said Gwyneth Borden, Chairman of the SFMTA Board of Directors in a prepared statement. "To provide financial relief, the SFMTA will not increase rates and looks forward to working with the Board of Supervisors on new financing solutions."

"I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors, the Mayor and the MTA Board to improve traffic service and reliability," Supervisor Preston said in a prepared statement. "We will work together on new revenue measures that will allow us to avoid rate increases, maintain and improve service, and protect our operators."

After negotiations between city supervisors and SFMTA, the following agreements were reached:

SFMTA will not increase rates in the next two-year budget cycle.

SFMTA, the Mayor's Budget Office, and the Board of Supervisors will work together on a new revenue measure that will help the Agency avoid major service cuts, particularly in traffic-dependent communities.

A collaborative rate increase policy will be developed that links any future rate increases to performance standards and fair traffic.

The Charter Amendment will be presented.

"Muni has a substantial and growing structural deficit, but we agree that now is not the time to increase rates," SFMTA director Jeffrey Tumlin said in a statement. "We look forward to partnering with the Board of Supervisors to find sustainable sources of income necessary to provide the Muni service that Franciscans need."

"Our 2,500 union members cannot support the rate increase during a global pandemic," said Roger Marenco, president of TWU Local 250-A in a press release. "The rate increase does not directly correlate with improvements in the transit service, and operator layoffs should not "be used as an excuse to justify fare increases. If we want to preserve both jobs and transit service, we should start by cutting at the top, not increasing rates at the bottom. "

Following announcements at the press conference, supervisors condemned a tweet from the San Francisco Police Officers Association in response to an SFMTA announcement that Muni would no longer be transporting officers in riot gear to the Black Lives Matter protests. .

The tweet read: "Hi Muni, lose our number the next time you need officers for the fare evasion app to remove troublesome passengers from your buses and trains. It shouldn't be the job of an SFPD officer anyway."

"I would like to condemn this tweet in the strongest terms … That is a breach of duty," Peskin said. "I want to congratulate SFMTA on that brave stance. The Board of Supervisors supports it, and this behavior will not continue in the City and County of San Francisco. "