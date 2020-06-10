SF Public Works apologizes for painting on Black Lives Matter Mural at Bernal Rock – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCSO (Up News Info SF) – A battle over a rock and an art space ended Tuesday with an apology and a promise, after someone, this time a worker from the San Francisco graffiti reduction team, painted on a mural Black Lives Matter on a rock overlooking Bernal Heights for the fifth time.

"The mural painting was a mistake," acting director Alaric Degrafinried said in a statement.

The great rock at Bernal Hill, also known as Bernal Rock, has long been a canvas for bold and benign murals. When Prince died, he was painted purple; once it was even painted to look like a poop emoji. Since the recent protests over the death of George Floyd and others at the hands of the police, the artists have covered the rock with messages and symbols of racial justice, names of victims and the words "Black Lives Matter."

However, not everyone agrees. On at least four occasions, the Black Lives Matter mural disappeared overnight. Each time, the artists repainted their message, only to repaint them.

According to KCBS, someone saw a woman spray the rock on Monday morning, before sunrise. When asked why, she said she did not want anything political.

On Tuesday, in response to 311 complaints about so-called "graffiti on Bernal Heights Blvd.", a member of the public works team painted the Black Lives Matter message for the fifth time.

Degrafinried called the removal an "unfortunate mistake that should never have happened."

"To be clear, it was not done in an attempt to silence people's anger, sadness, and frustration at police brutality and institutional racism," said Digrafinreid. "I contacted the person who painted the mural to offer my sincere apology and to ensure that we will not remove his work from the rock again."

Artist Kseniya Makarova painted the original message last week. It disappeared overnight.

"Basically, every night someone comes out and points out the Black Lives Matter message and the monuments," he said.

But Makarova says Tuesday morning was different because the mural survived the night. But after a few hours, he received a text message saying that the city worker had repainted the living rock a flat gray.

Makarova has lived in Bernal Heights for over 20 years and has seen the painted rock over and over again, but says this is the first time the city has repainted the rock.

"It is very clear that they were here because people complained about the Black Lives Matter message, and we know for sure that the people who covered it up do not like the Black Lives Matter message that is prominently displayed in this community," he says.

Makarova and other artists spent Tuesday afternoon repainting the rock once again.

"We are committed to painting the rock whenever it has the greatest impact. Our goal is to draw attention to the greater cause and get people to start taking action within their own lives to uplift communities of color, to help protect the black lives, "he said.

As of Tuesday, it is unknown if the battle over Bernal Rock will continue, with more messages from Black Lives Matter, the rock will disappear overnight, but if so, it could take a while because along with the apologies, Public Works has offered to buy the artists. More paint.