SF Muni prohibits the transportation of police officers to protest sites; SFPOA tells the agency "Lose our number,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

A tweet from the San Francisco Police Officers Association targeting the city transit agency for declaring it will not transport police officers to protests of police violence is the latest salvo in an ongoing debate on practice.

Social media posts have highlighted cases of San Francisco Muni buses used to transport officers with all riot gear to the Black Lives Matter protests last week.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority carried out an eight-minute, 46-second work stoppage to honor George Floyd and reiterated a commitment to racial equity in the system. As part of the pronouncement, the SFMTA said it would no longer transport SFPD to protests against police brutality.

On Wednesday morning, SFPOA responded with a tweet saying, "Hi Muni, lose our number the next time you need officers to enforce the fare evasion or to remove troublesome passengers from your buses and trains. It shouldn't be the work of a @SFPD officer anyway. @SFPDChief should stop using us for this. "

Hi Muni, lose our number the next time you need officers for the fare evasion app or to remove troublesome passengers from your buses and trains. It shouldn't be a @SFPD officer job anyway. @SFPDChief you should stop using us for this. https://t.co/ykOpzo4O4Y – San Francisco POA (@SanFranciscoPOA) June 10, 2020

The SFMTA said that after much soul-searching and internal debate, it backs the decision not to lead officers to protests about police violence, even though part of the agency's mandate is to serve other city departments whenever necessary.

"That is our job, to serve other city agencies," said SFMTA Director of Transportation Jeffrey Tumlin. "When service to other departments gets in the way of our core mission, we have to stop and question that."

"I would like to condemn this tweet in the strongest terms … That is a breach of duty," said San Francisco supervisor Aaron Peskin. "I want to congratulate SFMTA on that brave stance. The Board of Supervisors supports it, and this behavior will not continue in the City and County of San Francisco. "

