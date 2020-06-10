SeriesFest Unveils Season 6 Lineup, Sets P-Valley Projection – Up News Info

The international television festival SeriesFest has announced its lineup for Season 6, a reinvented virtual experience that will take place from June 18-24. The six days Fest / different It will include projections of the competition, round tables, workshops, along with previews and television premieres. The festival is normally held in Denver, but will go virtual this year due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The festival will return to Denver in June 2021.

It begins on June 18 with a screening of the opening night of the new Starz drama, Valley P, followed by a live Q&A panel featuring series stars Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, Elarica Johnson, and creator and showrunner Katori Hall.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founder of Quibi and Chairman of the Board, will also be joining Liberty Global CEO and Vice President Mike Fries for an Innovation Talk panel in the evolving global television market.

This year's lineup also includes the original Apple series. Mythical quest: the raven's feast with co-creator, executive producer, star Rob McElhenney, co-creator and executive producer, Megan Ganz, along with stars, Charlotte Nicdao, F. Murray Abraham and Jessie Ennis; BBC America & # 39; s Killing Eva, with series executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle, season 3 writer and executive producer Suzanne Heathcote, director and co-executive producer Miranda Bowen, and director Shannon Murphy; and AMC's supernatural horror series, NOS4A2, with star Zachary Quinto and executive producer / showrunner, among others.

The festival will also feature the Covid-19 panel and The Altered Entertainment Landscape with Jeremy Gold (co-president, Blumhouse Television), Howard Owens (founder and co-CEO, Propagate Content), Jennifer Daly (president, critical content), Marc Juris ( President and GM, WE tv) and Rob McElhenney (Creator, Writer / Director, Actor). The panel will focus on the impact of the pandemic on the creative world and what significant steps innovative leaders are taking to continue advancing in the industry.

THURSDAY JUNE 18

‘P-VALLEY’ (STARZ; Premiere July 12) – NIGHT OPENING AND PANEL

Presented in association with Starz / Lionsgate

In Attendance: Stars Brandee Evans (The Bobby Brown Story), Nicco Annan (This Is Us), Shannon Thornton (Power), Elarica Johnson (A Discovery of Witches); Creator and Showrunner, Katori Hall

This hour-long Southern drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a small strip club that could and the great characters who come through its doors: the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful and The damned. Cheating music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when people in a small town dream beyond the limits of Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop.

INNOVATION TALK WITH JEFFREY KATZENBERG AND MIKE FRIES – SPECIAL EVENT

Presented in association with Liberty Global

In Attendance: Jeffrey Katzenberg (Founder and Chairman of the Quibi Board, Co-Founder of Dreamworks and former President of Walt Disney Studios) and Mike Fries (Executive Director, Liberty Global)

The top two industry executives will analyze the evolution of the global television market and how they lead their companies to be at the forefront of changing the way we access and consume content around the world.

FRIDAY JUNE 19

COVID-19 AND THE ALTERED ENTERTAINMENT LANDSCAPE – PANEL

Presented in association with Oklahoma Film + Music Office

Panelists: Jeremy Gold (Co-Chair, Blumhouse Television), Howard Owens (Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Propagate Content), Marc Juris (President and CEO, WE tv), Jenny Daly (President, Critical Content), Rob McElhenney ( Creator, Writer / Director, Actor)

The COVID-19 outbreak has altered life as we know it and people around the world have embarked on a quarantine without a clear ending. With safety in mind, production schedules, major studio releases, and major tent events stopped. Amid all the uncertainty, the television industry banded together to continue producing entertainment for loyal audiences who were looking for distraction and entertainment at home. Join us for a special conversation with the innovative network and studio leaders on the front lines of the new frontier of entertainment to discuss how television is advancing.

UNBREAKING AMERICA – REPRESENTUS – SPECIAL EVENT

Presented in association with RepresentUs

In attendance: Joshua Graham Lynn (co-founder, RepresentUs); more panelists to be announced

Founded in 2011, RepresentUs is the country's leading right-to-left anti-corruption group, bringing together conservatives, progressives, and everyone in the middle of passing anti-corruption laws in cities and states across the country. Join us for a special 3-episode screening of the groundbreaking digital short film series, Unbreaking America, followed by an exclusive Q&A with the RepresentUs team.



PITCH-A-THON! – PANEL

Presented in collaboration with Oklahoma Film + Music Office and Working Artists Group

Our annual Pitch-A-Thon with independent content creators will have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive live performance session in our virtual episodic storytelling celebration featuring top TV, new and digital media executives in hopes of advancing their projects and careers. .

The Creator / Creative Team will have 5 minutes to present in front of an audience. A panel of industry experts will have 7 minutes to comment on each project.

SATURDAY JUNE 20

KING EVE: BEHIND THE LENS- SPECIAL EVENT

Presented in association with BBC America

In attendance: Sally Woodward Gentle (Series Executive Producer), Suzanne Heathcote (Season 3 Lead Writer and Executive Producer), Miranda Bowen (Director and Co-Executive Producer) and Shannon Murphy (Director)

Members of the creative team behind the award-winning drama, Killing Eve, come together to discuss the ingenious art and world-building that leads to BBC AMERICA's success. Join series executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle, season three lead writer and executive producer Suzanne Heathcote, director and co-executive producer Miranda Bowen, and director Shannon Murphy for a conversation following their successful third season on the BBC. AMERICA and AMC.

NOS4A2 (AMC; June 21) – Season Two Premiere – Special Event

In Attendance: Zachary Quinto (Emmy-nominated actor and producer) and Jami O’Brien (Executive Producer, Showrunner)

SeriesFest is proud to screen the first episode of the second season of AMC's critically acclaimed supernatural horror series NOS4A2, followed by an exclusive conversation with the cast and creators. The second season of NOS4A2 begins eight years after the events of the first season. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge on Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means the most to Vic: his eight-year-old son Wayne. Wayne's race for the soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both of them to face the mistakes of their pasts to secure Wayne's future. Season two of the series stars Emmy®-nominated actor and producer Zachary Quinto and rising star Ashleigh Cummings, along with Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David and Mattea Conforti. Based on Joe Hill's best-selling novel of the same name, NOS4A2 is produced by executive producer Jami O’Brien (Fear the Walking Dead, Hell on Wheels) and Hill. The series is produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television.

"INNOVATION TALK" WITH TERI WEINBERG – SPECIAL EVENT

Presented in association with Liberty Global, Stephens College MFA in script writing and UnReal Media

In Attendance: "Yellow Brick Road" President Teri Weinberg

Join us for an in-depth conversation with veteran television executive producer Teri Weinberg, president of Yellow Brick Road. We'll run through Weinberg's incredible career from groundbreaking television production like NBC's The Office, ABC's Ugly Betty and Netflix's Gentefied, to his continued commitment to nurturing culturally diverse voices.

AMPLIFY INCLUSION THROUGH THE INDEPENDENT SERIES – PANEL

Panelists: Chris Jenkins (EP, Mavericks), Michael Michele (EP and Director, Mavericks), more panelists to be announced

At Seriesfest, we recognize that we must play an even greater role in supporting and amplifying the voices of black storytellers. We need a space to collectively learn and process the injustice that is evident in our society as we explore our common humanity. Join our panel of Season 6 creators for an honest conversation about the state of the world and using independent series to highlight the racial, political, and gender equity issues facing the United States today. This will be a special conversation with avant-garde filmmakers who use episodic storytelling as their preferred weapon to invoke change.

SUNDAY, JUNE 21

STATE OF THE WORLD: INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION – PANEL

Presented in association with Liberty Global

Panelists: Albin Lewi (Artistic Director, CanneSeries), Sally Habbershaw (EVP Americas, All3Media International), Jeffrey Engelen (Head of North American Office, BetaFilm) and Gustavo Gontijo (Content Development Manager, Globo TV International)

Moderator: Nico Franks, Senior Reporter and Editor, C21 Media

The international episodic creation, financing, development, production and distribution industry is complex and multifaceted, especially in times of a global pandemic. Join our panel of experts as they delve into the current state of the industry worldwide and examine how each country finds its basis for creating and displaying content in this period of uncertainty as countries slowly reopen for business .

‘DEADMEAT’ and ‘FARMING THE WILD’ – SPECIAL EVENT

Presented in association with Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel

In Assist: Mike Robinson (Farming The Wild), Scott Leysath (DeadMeat)

Moderator: Elise Wiggins (Chef and Owner, Cattivella)

Dead Meat is about finding interesting people who have a passion for making some of the ugliest creatures taste delicious. They are passionate about making the most of the least eaten creatures and animal parts. The show is edgy, outrageous, fun, and perhaps a little scary for those who don't keep a freezer full of pythons, sea cucumbers, or rodents. You think Swamp People knows Anthony Bourdain. I just hang out with others who assume that if it's worth killing, it's worth eating.

English restaurateur and hunter Mike Robinson is one of Britain's foremost gaming chefs, and co-owner of Britain's only pub with a prestigious Michelin star. Farming the Wild follows Chef Robinson harvesting natural ingredients that make up some of his most famous dishes. As an expert deer stalker and stalker, Chef Robinson shares many unique skills and techniques he uses to hunt the game sustainably. He also shares professional tips and methods to help viewers elevate their wild cuisine, both at home and over their campfires.

TAN REAL CITY – SPECIAL EVENT

Presented in association with Participant and Kartemquin Films

In Attendance: Steve James (Academy Award nominated filmmaker)

Moderator: Malcolm Venable (Senior Editor, TV Guide)

The fascinating and complex portrait of Academy Award® nominated filmmaker Steve James of contemporary Chicago offers a deep and multifaceted look at the soul of a quintessential American city, in the context of his landmark 2019 mayoral election.

READ LIVE STORIES INITIATIVE: UNIVERSITY WRITING COMPETITION – SPECIAL EVENT

Presented in association with Once Upon a Time Productions and the Anna & John J. Sie Foundation

SeriesFest will hold its sixth Storyteller’s Initiative Live Read festival with a focus on collegiate writing. Join us for a live performance of Peach Pit by Sidney Nordstrom; A comedy series about Mel, a 24-year-old whose morale is as low as his income, is presented with an opportunity to fix his financial problems, but only if he can commit a small and small murder …

MONDAY JUNE 22

THE REALITY OF REALITY – PANEL

Presented in association with High Noon Entertainment and Coca Cola

Panelists: Howard Lee (President and CEO, TLC, Discovery, Inc.), Brent Montgomery (CEO, Wheelhouse Group), Josh Bider (Unscheduled Agent, WME, WME), Katie Neff (SVP, Development, High Noon Entertainment)

Moderator: Jim Berger (CEO of High Noon Entertainment and Strategic Advisor to ITV America, High Noon Entertainment)

MTV’s The Real World premiered nearly 30 years ago, and since then unscripted television has expanded dramatically, crossing genres from docudramas to cooking, home renovation to survive, relationships to dance, and more. For producers, it is literally an incredible career as they scour the country in search of ordinary people with that rare personality to become the next big reality star. How do they discover innovative talent and create successful formats? Join us for an in-depth discussion with producers and networks that address this creative process from start to finish.

"INNOVATION TALK" WITH KATHLEEN FINCH AND MEREDITH VERDONE – SPECIAL EVENT

Presented in association with Liberty Global

In attendance: Kathleen Finch (director of lifestyle brands for Discovery, Inc.) and Meredith Verdone (director of marketing for Bank of America)

SeriesFest is excited to host a one-of-a-kind conversation with Kathleen Finch, director of lifestyle brands at Discovery Inc., which oversees a leading collection of 10 women-focused brands highlighted by HGTV, Food Network and TLC, and Meredith Verdone, director of Marketing of the Bank of America. Join us for an in-depth conversation between two powerful executives as they discuss their roles as leaders in large corporations during this crucial moment of change. They will highlight how current global events are impacting their respective businesses and what this means for the financial and entertainment industries as we look forward. A very important conversation for our time.

CREATING TV IN THE AGE OF COVID – "MYTHICAL SEARCH: QUARANTINE" – SPECIAL EVENT

Panelists: Rob McElhenney (co-creator, director, executive producer, star), Megan Ganz (co-creator, executive producer), Charlotte Nicdao (star), Jessie Ennis (star), F. Murray Abraham (star), more panelists to be announced

Written, filmed and edited in quarantine and filmed entirely on iPhone, this special 30-minute episode of "Mythic Quest: Raven & # 39; s Banquet", now broadcast on Apple TV +, captures the reality of human connection during the era of COVID and sets the tone for the future of creating television amid the global pandemic. In "Mythic Quest: Quarantine," we find the team behind the greatest multiplayer video game of all time tasked with working from home: Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) struggles with loneliness as Brad (Danny Pudi) and David (Hornsby) begin. a competition charity. David tries to corner them all during his quarantine time with mixed but ultimately hilarious results. Forbes praised the episode for its "masterful narration and the first piece of media that really finds the pulse of our cultural mindset at the moment;" and Fast Company says it is "the first narrative show that really has anything to say about this era and manages to transmit it with his own unique voice. "

After the screening of "Mythic Quest: Quarantine," join the cast and creative forces behind the series for a special conversation to discover the unique creative process and joint collaboration in this episode focused on "Quarantine."

TUESDAY, JUNE 23

THE 2020 PLATFORM: CONTENT AND POLICY – PANEL

Panelists: Alex Wallace (Head of Media and Content, Verizon Media), Peter Hamby (Head of News, Snapchat); more panelists to be announced

Moderator: Eric Kuhn (Senior Vice President of Social Media, CBS)

This historic year in politics has been unexpectedly interrupted with the COVID-19 outbreak. Politicians have begun the march toward our television screens, laptops, and mobile devices, and despite orders to stay home, Americans will be called to the polls. Join us for a special conversation on how political campaigns use digital content as a platform to bring about change in government.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 24

Binge Day! Watch independent pilots and catch up on exclusive events!