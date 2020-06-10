Senior executive at China's Bona Film Group dies at 52 – Up News Info

Huang Wei, vice president of the major Chinese group Bona Film Group, died at the age of 52. The company posted a note on its WeChat channel confirming the news, claiming it was "crying deeply."

The suggestion that the executive took his own life has been spread on social media, although this has not been confirmed. A number of industry figures shared tributes to Huang Wei online, including prominent filmmaker Jia Zhangke, who wrote simply "the pain of the film industry."

Bona Film Group is a major production, distribution and exhibition team in China, with recent credits including investment in Bloodshot, Once upon a time in Hollywood and Ad Astra.

Huang Wei was a leader in the company's cinema wing. He has been vice president of Bona since 2009 and, according to the company's website, has opened nearly 100 multiplex sites during his time there. Bona also has an agreement with IMAX to build large format screens in China.